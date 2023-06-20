Nick Bour of Inspire Wealth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRIGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the economy in uncertainty, it is important that we financially prepare for the present and future. One professional considers all the possibilities and determines the best course of action for his clients – and much more. This is the incredible story of Nick Bour.

Nick Bour is the founder of Inspire Wealth, where he is involved in wealth management, financial planning, and retirement planning.

“I help individuals get to the work optional lifestyle that they either want or envision for their retirement,” explains Nick. “The financial consulting, also referred to as investment consulting, is what most people think financial planners do such as managing their investments. For us, that’s just the beginning of what we’re doing. We do so much more, and a big part of that is trying to optimize the best plan for you. I work holistically and consider myself strategy agnostic. I do whatever is best for the client.”

“Ultimately, I help families, entrepreneurs, and business owners accumulate wealth, protect wealth, and mitigate taxes. I do that through different strategies, financial planning, and investment management,” adds Nick. “Our proprietary Wealth Management Formula is designed to help our clients achieve simplicity and security during the second half of their lives. It is focused around providing you a Retirement Blueprint in the key areas of your financial life, in the areas of income, investments, and taxes.”

One of the ways that Nick does this is through the SPARK Program. According to his website SPARK is an acronym for the following processes – Secure Your Income, Preserve Your Legacy, Analyze Your Investments, Retire on Your Terms, Keep the IRS Out.

Nick custodies assets with Charles Schwab, so all financial planning and transactions can be performed under one roof. “I have the ability to do planning for clients, as well as manage their assets and investments, which is the way that I primarily work with clients,” clarifies Nick. “Most of my clients have at least $250,000 or above in investable assets. However, I don’t have a minimum, and I don’t turn people away. I also don’t charge for consulting – only for the assets I direct.”

One of Nick’s most renowned associations is with Ed Slott’s Elite Advisor Group. Ed Slott is a CPA by trade in upstate New York. For the past decade, Ed maintains a group called the Elite IRA Advisor Group. It is the most advanced IRA distribution planning, especially with the shrinking distribution of various retirement plans, such as IRA’s, 401k’s and 403(b)’s. Nick will often refer his IRA clients to Ed Slott’s group to provide continuous access to the most recent and relevant IRA information.

While Inspire Wealth has been around for a little over two years, Nick has been in the financial industry for over twenty-one years.

“I always enjoyed helping people working with money, wanting to help them reach their financial objectives,” recalls Nick. “I spent a lot of time during my teenage years working with the public, and it transformed into a desire to get into the financial field. I officially started working in the financial realm in April of 2002.”

In June 2021, Nick launched a podcast titled Inspired Business Leaders Podcast. Also, hosted by Nick, it features in-depth interviews with some of the most successful and influential people of business. Over forty shows have aired to date.

“Don’t take retirement on all at once,” concludes Nick. “Start early and systematically save a little money at a time. Based on the current economic climate, if you have concern over being able to enjoy the retirement you envisioned and to have a comfortable lifestyle, you need to make sure that you have a financial team that’s working on your behalf trying to optimize what is best for you in your planning. I want to help clients create living memories while they can.”

