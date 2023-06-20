STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON NGCP'S ASSURANCES ON ITS POWER TRANSMISSION SYSTEM

Such assertions are self-serving and do not prove anything unless they are supported by credible evidence.

Since 2019, we have been urging a review and evaluation of the NGCP's performance, as well as an investigation into reports that China may be able to control and remotely shut down the nation's power transmission system. Until a national security audit of NGCP is conducted, we cannot be certain that our energy systems and infrastructure remain fully under Filipino control.

Let it be clear to NGCP that they are not the proper authority to deal with national security issues. National security should not, or cannot be privatized, or worse, be under the control of an alien or a foreign country. It is the function of our government.