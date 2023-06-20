Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market analysis and every facet of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market research. As per TBRC’s biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market forecast, the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.88 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for biologics is expected to propel the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market leaders include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza Group, Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, Samsung BioLogics, AGC Biologics, ProBioGen AG, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Binex Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Catalent Inc, Pfizer.
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Segments
1) By Product: Biologics, Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Antisense, RNAi, And Molecular Therapy, Biosimilars
2) By Source: Mammalian, Non-mammalian
3) By Service: Process Development, Fill And Finish Operations, Analytical And QC studies, Packaging
4) By Application: Clinical, Commercial
This type of contract manufacturing refers to a process in which a biopharmaceutical company hires a third-party manufacturer to produce their drugs or biologic products on their behalf. It is utilised when pharmaceutical businesses employ the facilities of other companies to manufacture pharmaceuticals under their own brand. It is identical to private label or third-party production.
