Amazon DE's Weekly Monitor Offers: New INNOCN 40C1R and 44C1G Monitor Deals in Germany (19-25 Jun)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has made a name for itself by producing super affordable yet high-end entertainment and home office monitors. Each week, the company offers incredible deals on its top monitors, making them an ideal choice for cost-conscious citizens in Germany.
Two of INNOCN's latest monitors, the INNOCN 40 inch Ultra-wide monitor 40C1R and the INNOCN OLED 43.8 inch Ultra-wide 44C1G monitor, have been causing a buzz in the market. These ultra-wide monitors have extraordinary picture and image quality, making them a popular choice for both gaming and productivity purposes. What sets them apart is their affordable price combined with high performance, making them a magnet for monitor enthusiasts on Amazon Germany in search of feature-packed monitors that offer great value for the money.
The 40C1R and 44C1G monitors offer a plethora of amazing features that make them the go-to monitors this week. These monitors offer exceptional features such as high image resolution (40C1R - 1440p, 44C1G - 1080p), precise ΔE <2 color calibration, TUV eye protection, and a wide field of view. This winning combination improves productivity while multitasking, gaming, data processing, programming, photo editing, and doing office work. They provide high refresh rates and FreeSync Premium for smooth action scenes in games and movies, and convenient connectivity through USB Type C, HDMI, and DP ports, making them ideal for every occasion.
Now, let's talk about the cost of these monitors during their weekly deals on Amazon DE. The 40C1R monitor is available at a best deal price of €489, reduced from its original price of €639. On the contrary, the 44C1G monitor is priced at €539.15, which includes a best deals offer and an additional coupon worth €55 (Original price: €699). These deals are valid from June 19, 2023, 00:00 GMT+2, until June 25, 2023, 23:59 GMT+2.
Product Links:
40C1R: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09P1G2Q76
44C1G: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
