Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Size Expected To Reach $514 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bioengineered Protein Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bioengineered protein drugs market research. As per TBRC’s bioengineered protein drugs market forecast, the bioengineered protein drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $514.17 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease is expected to propel the bioengineered protein drug market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest bioengineered protein drugs market share. Major players in the bioengineered protein drugs market include Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GSK PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., Grifols S.A., AstraZeneca.

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Segmentation

1) By Drug Type: Recombinant Protein, Vaccine, Peptide Antibiotics, Therapeutic Enzymes, Other Drug Type

2) By Technology: Bioreactors, Fractionation, Genetically Modified Organisms, Genetic Engineering, Pharming, Cell Culture, Microbial Cell Fermentation, Other Technology

3) By Application: Autoimmune, Heart, Congenital, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes, Arthritis, Other Application

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organizations, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies

These types of protein drugs are defined as drugs that are manufactured through certain laboratory techniques using living cells, which include applications of biological processes and protein molecules. The use of bioengineered proteins allows for the tuning of mechanical and stimuli sensitive qualities, together with high purity and uniform molecular weight, avoiding adverse results.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC