Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size to Reach USD 3.81 Billion in 2030

Liquid Fertilizers Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid fertilizers market size was USD 2.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The desire for high-efficiency fertilisers and the adoption of sustainable agriculture practises, as well as the growing demand for fresh, nourishing, and healthful fruits, vegetables, cereals, and grains among a sizable population worldwide, are the main factors boosting market revenue growth. In order to meet the needs of crops and plants, farmers prefer liquid fertilisers since they have a low concentration of chemical compounds and a fair amount of nutrient content. If soil has a significant amount of liquid fertiliser, crops can easily control its absorption, which is driving up demand for liquid fertilisers in the agricultural sector.

Also, increasing demand for fertilisers with high efficacy, the simplicity of applying fertilisers in liquid form, and expanding consumer desire for precision farming and protected agriculture are all contributing to the market's overall revenue growth. When fertilisers are in a liquid state, they are simple to handle and apply. Farmers are encouraged to use liquid fertilisers due to its ease of application, uniformity, and easy blending with crop protection agents. Also, it is anticipated that the increasing use of synthetic liquid fertilisers will fuel market revenue development throughout the course of the projection period. The demand for food and the fast growing population will push growers to utilise the most efficient fertilisers in order to ensure maximum output, which will lead to an increase in the sale of synthetic liquid fertilisers.

Companies profiled in the market report include Yara, AgroLiquid, Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd., Mosaic, Haifa Negev technologies LTD., K+S Aktiengesellschaf, Plant Food Company, Inc., Compo Expert GmbH, FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co., and Kugler Company.

• The liquid fertilisers market is divided into fertigation, soil, folias spray, and others based on application method. In 2021, the fertigation segment had the biggest revenue share. Fertigation is a farming technique that involves applying water and fertiliser through irrigation. By this process, it is possible to boost yield while lowering environmental contamination. If necessary, a farmer can use fertigation to evenly distribute nutrients across the entire field. Due to the extensive use of efficient irrigation systems, which have the advantage of requiring less work, effort, water, and time, fertilisation is in high demand. Increasingly more people are using this application strategy because it is dependable and efficient.

• The Asia Pacific market will have the greatest revenue share in 2021, according to regional study. In order to grow agrochemicals for use in agriculture, APAC countries have a significant demand for fertilisers in various forms. Compared to conventional slow-release granular fertilisers, liquid fertilisers are more readily absorbed by crops and produce benefits sooner. High-nutrient fruits, vegetables, and cereals can be employed with higher nutrient, which is instantly obtainable in a liquid form. Commercial production of liquid fertilisers by farmers and other fertiliser producers is encouraged.

• On November 18, 2023, Interoceanic Corporation announced that its subsidiary firm, Quick Plant Nutrients, LLC, would be purchasing Spring Valley, USA's brands, assets, and trademarks. The goal of this transaction is to provide products that are of the highest calibre, perfectly linked with what farmers are looking for in the commercial sector. As a result, it has brought together two family-run businesses that sell fertiliser products.

