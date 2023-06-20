Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2023–2032

Reports And Data

Waterproofing Membranes Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market size for waterproofing membranes was USD 36.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 57.29 billion by 2032, with a revenue compound annual growth rate of 5% during the forecast period. This demand is expected to increase due to the expansion of construction industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region, and the need for eco-friendly waterproofing membranes.

The need for waterproofing is increasing to protect infrastructure and buildings from water damage and infiltration, and to prevent structural damage and preserve the longevity of buildings and infrastructure. The demand for waterproofing membranes is also growing because of the increasing popularity of green roofs and buildings, and the use of waterproofing membranes in the automotive sector is expected to increase as well.

The high cost of raw materials and the availability of inexpensive alternatives are some of the factors that restrain the global waterproofing membranes market revenue growth. The global waterproofing membranes market is segmented based on product into bituminous, PVC, TPO, EPDM, and others, and based on application into construction, infrastructural, automotive, and others.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major companies included in the global market report are:

• BASF SE

• GAF Materials Corporation

• Sika AG

• Soprema Group

• Fosroc International Ltd.

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Firestone Building Products

• GCP Applied Technologies

• Johns Manville

• Chryso SAS

• Imperbit Membrane Industries LLC

Driving Factors of Waterproofing Membranes

There are several driving factors behind the growth of the global waterproofing membranes market.

1. Rising urbanization and industrialization of emerging economies are increasing the demand for waterproofing membranes.

2. Expansion of the construction industry across the globe, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is driving the need for waterproofing membranes.

3. The growing understanding of the importance of waterproofing in preventing structural damage and preserving the longevity of buildings and infrastructure is also fueling demand.

4. In regions that experience heavy rains, hurricanes, and other natural calamities, the necessity for waterproofing is extremely critical.

5. The growing popularity of green roofs and buildings, which require waterproofing membranes, is another factor driving the demand for waterproofing membranes.

6. The use of waterproofing membranes in automotive applications is expected to increase due to the rising demand for electric vehicles and expanding lightweight trend.

7. The need for eco-friendly waterproofing membranes is also expected to rise as environmental standards and sustainability become more and more important.

Despite the growth drivers, the high cost of raw materials, availability of inexpensive alternatives, and lack of qualified specialists for the installation of waterproofing membranes are some of the factors restraining the market's revenue growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Outlook

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Thyroid Peroxidase (TPO)

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Bituminous

• Other

By Application Outlook

• Construction

• Infrastructural

• Automotive

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

