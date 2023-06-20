Tinna Jackson of Jackson Consulting Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With today’s highly dispersed workforce and people working remotely, now more than ever, organizations require good leadership. But how do we lead in unprecedented times of change and ambiguity? That is precisely why working with a highly regarded, experienced executive coach can help leaders navigate the complexities of how to get there by providing new perspectives and developing a plan of action to achieve our best lives personally and professionally.

Tinna Jackson is a skilled, enterprising Executive Coach, Certified Emotional Intelligence practitioner, strategic operations expert, and Founder & Principal of Jackson Consulting Group.

Tinna works with leaders seeking to grow and prosper and individuals who wish to transform their lives through personal growth and take steps toward the next level of development, fulfillment, and success. By utilizing her strong communication and problem-solving skills, Tinna expertly empowers leaders to seek clarity and well-being in their lives to discover their true potential. She provides resources to individuals and businesses to accomplish their goals and vision for the future.

Tinna has coached hundreds of C-level executives and senior managers to succeed in their organizations and careers. Tinna has supported trade associations, law firms and non-profits with outstanding results. She has held C-level positions with a national political committee and has served as deputy chief of staff in the United States Senate. She brings her many years of extensive experience and leadership to coaching and has curated a purposeful path with her down-to-earth, warm, practical approach in guiding her clients to excellence.

Tinna strongly emphasizes transformational leadership, where individuals lead with positivity and inspire team members to become leaders themselves focused on long-term success. They accomplish this by motivating and encouraging every member of their team’s growth, development, and passion to become the best version of themselves. Tinna says this leadership style is critical because she wholeheartedly believes that when our leaders are role models, they encourage the overall betterment of our world with real sustainable long-lasting effects.

Tinna also helps leaders cultivate self-awareness, an introspective approach that empowers them to make better decisions because they embrace their vulnerability and humility.

She will also discuss her five pillars of leadership development in her interview to promote the greatest learning and development in helping leaders achieve their vision.

Tinna's recognitions include: "2023 Power Players Listing" by DC Modern Luxury Magazine; "Most Empowering Emotional Intelligence Coach of the Year, 2023" by CIO Today as well as "Most Inspiring Business Women of the Year 2023" by CXO Outlook; and "Top 5 Empowering Consultants of 2023" by Business Leaders Review. She is a member of prestigious organizations such as the Center for Executive Coaching, the International Coaching Federation, the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team, and the Forbes Coaches Council.

Tinna inspires us all to take on the world with her vision and mission to encourage leaders to greatness. She continually paves a clear path to advancement in leadership and for a better world.

Close Up Radio will feature Tinna Jackson in an interview with Jim Masters on June 21st at 12pm EST

For more information, visit www.tinnajackson.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno