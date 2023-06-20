Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.30% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plant Growth Regulators Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plant growth regulators market. As per TBRC’s plant growth regulators market forecast, the plant growth regulators market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.23 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.30 per cent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global plant growth regulators industry is due to increasing demand for organic farming. Europe is expected to hold the largest plant growth regulators' market share. Major plant growth regulators companies include BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo Chemical Australia Pty Ltd., Syngenta AG.

Plant Growth Regulators Market Segments
● By Type: Cytokinins, Auxins, Gibberelins, Ethylene, Other Types
● By Formulation: Water-Dispersible And Water-Soluble Granules, Wettable Powders, Solutions
● By Application Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oil Seeds And Pulses, Turf And Ornaments
● By Geography: Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plant growth regulators refer to chemical substances that completely regulate all aspects of a plant's growth and development, such as increasing branching, reducing shoot growth, increasing return bloom, getting rid of extra fruit, or changing the maturity of the fruit.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Plant Growth Regulators Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Plant Growth Regulators Market 4.23 And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

