IVUS Catheters Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Abbott, GE HealthCare, Medtronic plc, ICU Medical Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global IVUS catheters market was valued at US$ 627.1 million and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 1,143.1 million by 2031.

The global market for IVUS catheters was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters analyze blood vessel tissue by introducing a tiny tube into the blood vessel to discover and treat cardiovascular disorders by collecting clear pictures internally from blood vessels.

Recent Development in the Global IVUS Catheters Market:

In February 2023, the US FDA granted Northeast Scientific Inc. 510(k) certification for the reprocessed Philips IVUS Eagle Eye Platinum RX Digital catheter.

In July 2022, intravascular Imaging Inc. launched the 3 Fr NIRF-IVUS imaging equipment for human coronary imaging.

IVUS Catheters Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 627.1 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 1,143.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Modality, Type, indication, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

Growing demand for the non-invasive and precise diagnostic method drives the market revenue share.

The early detection of heart conditions for effective treatment is driving the demand for IVUS catheters.

Several advancements and increasing R&D activities are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the IVUS catheters market revenue is its accuracy, safety, and growing need for non-invasive procedures. Furthermore, IVUS catheters offer enhanced accuracy, minimal invasiveness, and real-time monitoring, contributing to market revenue growth.

However, reusing disposable IVUS catheters and rising prices to endanger patient safety are expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Modality

Based on modality, the global IVUS catheters market is segmented into virtual histology IVUS, iMap IVUS, and integrated backscatter IVUS. Due to the change in caliber and a better understanding of intravascular ultrasound imaging, the virtual histology IVUS segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Type

Based on type, the global IVUS catheter market is segmented into mechanical IVUS catheters, solid-state IVUS catheters, digital IVUS catheters, and others. The mechanical IVUS catheters segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the small transducers, enabling critical procedures and real-time imaging during catheterization procedures.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on indication, the global IVUS catheters market is segmented into aortic aneurysms, blood clots, coronary artery diseases, and deep vein thrombosis. The coronary artery disease segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its rising prevalence, consequences for death and disability, and enormous financial burden.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global IVUS catheters market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share as angiography, electrophysiological testing, and other catheter-based procedures used to identify cardiovascular disorders are often performed in hospitals.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global IVUS catheters market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to chronic disease prevalence, high healthcare costs, and modern healthcare infrastructure, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for IVUS catheters:

Cordis

GE HealthCare

Abbott

ACIST Medical Systems

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for IVUS catheters in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

