Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Natural Gas Generator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the natural gas generator global market analysis. As per TBRC’s natural gas generator global market forecast, the natural gas generator market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.46 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.52% through the forecast period.

Surging demand for electricity from various end-use sectors is significantly contributing to the natural gas generator market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest natural gas generator market share. Major natural gas generator market leaders include Caterpillar Inc., Generac Power System, Cummins Inc., General Electric, Kohler Co. Inc., Mahindra Powerol, MTU-onsite Energy GMBH, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Coopercorp Generators, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Aggreko Plc., APR Energy Inc., Jinan Diesel Engine Co.Ltd.

Market Segments

1) By Type: Standby, Prime

2) By Power Rating: Low Power Genset, Medium Power Genset, High Power Genset

3) By Phase: Single Phase, 3 Phase

4) By Material: Aluminum, Composite, Steel

5) By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

This type of gas generator refers to a type of generator that runs on natural gas rather than petrol or diesel. A mixture of fuel and air is inserted into a combustion chamber to create electricity in this type of gas generator.

