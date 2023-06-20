Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Image Guided Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s image guided surgery devices market forecast, the image guided surgery devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.53 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.07 per cent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global image guided surgery devices industry is due to rising neurological disorders. The North America region is expected to hold the largest image guided surgery devices market share. Major image-guided surgery device companies include GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Segments

● By Product: Image Guided Surgery Devices, Image Guided Surgery Software

● By Device Type: CT, Ultrasound, MRI, X-Ray, Fluoroscopy, Endoscopes, PET, SPECT

● By Application: Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Oncology Surgery, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

● By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research And Academic Institutions

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Image-guided surgery devices refer to a device used for conducting surgery using computerized systems that are highly sophisticated and provide three-dimensional images of the patient’s anatomy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Image Guided Surgery Devices Market 12.53 And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

