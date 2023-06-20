Global Downstream Processing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s downstream processing market forecast, the downstream processing market size is predicted to reach a value of $45.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global downstream processing industry is due to the increasing healthcare expenditure. The North America region is expected to hold the largest downstream processing market share. Major downstream processing companies include Artorius AG, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation.

Downstream Processing Market Segments

● By Product: Centrifuges, Dryers, Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Other Products

● By Technique: Purification Techniques, Solid-Liquid Separation, Clarification Or Concentration

● By Application: Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Insulin Production, Immunoglobulin Production, Erythropoietin Production, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Downstream processing refers to the recovery and purification of a drug substance (DS) from natural sources, such as animal or bacterial cells.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Downstream Processing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Downstream Processing Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

