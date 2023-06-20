Hip Replacement Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hip Replacement Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Hip Replacement Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hip Replacement Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hip replacement market forecast, the hip replacement market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.50 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.07 per cent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hip replacement industry is due to the increase in incidences of hip injuries. The North America region is expected to hold the largest hip replacement market share. Major hip replacement companies include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConforMIS Inc.

Hip Replacement Market Segments

● By Procedure: Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Revision Hip Replacement, Hip Resurfacing

● By Material: Metal-On-Metal, Metal-On-Polyethylene, Ceramic-On-Polyethylene, Ceramic-On-Metal, Ceramic-On-Ceramic

● By End-User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hip replacement refers to a surgical procedure in which an orthopaedic surgeon replaces the damaged hip joint elements with new, artificial ones after removing the sick ones.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Hip Replacement Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Hip Replacement Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

