Global Digital Content Creation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Digital Content Creation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Content Creation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital content creation market research. As per TBRC’s digital content creation market forecast, the digital content creation market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.39 billion in 2027 rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.3% through the forecast period.
Growth in AI adoption is driving the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest digital content creation market share. Major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, PicsArt Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Corel Corporation, Acrolinx GmbH, Integra Software Services, MarketMuse Inc, Quark Software Inc, Canva, Apple Inc, Aptara Inc, Trivantis Corporation, Google LLC, Avid Technology.
Digital Content Creation Market Segments
1) By Components: Tools, Services
2) By Format: Textual, Graphical, Video, Audio, Other Format
3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises
4) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
5) By End-user: Hospitality, Retail, Automotive, Travel and Tourism, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Media and Entertainment, Government, Other End-users
This type of content creation refers to the provision of information to digital media, for a target audience in specific settings. It is used for marketing or publication by creating communication channels through different digital formats or mediums such as speech, writing, or any of various arts for self-expression and dissemination.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Digital Content Creation Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
