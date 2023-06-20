Midaxo Experts Share Insights into Latest Corporate Dealmaking and M&A Trends and Strategies via Webinars and Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midaxo, the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced its continuing thought leadership efforts, participating in an upcoming industry conference and releasing three on-demand M&A webinars and four whitepapers. Midaxo’s unique insights into the latest corporate dealmaking technologies, trends and strategies enable companies to enhance and accelerate their dealmaking processes.



To remain competitive in today’s challenging economic environment, companies need the ability to find, evaluate and deliver value from a variety of potential new business opportunities including M&A, joint ventures, channels, partnerships, divestments and more. As the leading platform for corporate dealmaking and a track record of powering over 5,000 transactions valued at more than $1 trillion, Midaxo has deep experience in the entire deal lifecycle and offers solutions that can be tailored to each company’s unique needs. Midaxo resources provide information on ways companies can transform their dealmaking processes through deeper insights, improved communications, reduced risk and increased speed.

Conferences

M&A Conference at the University of Chicago – June 21-23, 2023 – Midaxo is a sponsor for the annual event organized by Transaction Advisors that gives senior corporate development leaders, in-house M&A counsel, and highly acquisitive private equity investors the opportunity to discuss the challenges impacting their transactions. Midaxo representatives will be available at the Midaxo booth in the exhibits area to discuss the advanced capabilities of the company’s corporate M&A dealmaking platform.



Webinars

Preserving the Spark: Realizing Value When Acquiring Smaller Companies – On Demand – Featuring Galina Wolinetz, Managing Director of Virtas Partners, and Terry Erisman, CMO of Midaxo, this webinar presents best practices for post-merger integration – focusing on the special challenges presented when acquiring smaller companies – and how to maximize value while preserving the essence of an acquisition.





About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the dealmaking process, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo SaaS platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at large and medium-sized enterprises and private equity firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new deals with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The due diligence module foster collaboration and reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. The platform functions as the system of record while reducing risk throughout the acquisition process. Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Cognizant, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

