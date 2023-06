Advancements in Automotive Traction Inverters : Powering the Future of Electric Vehicles

Automotive Traction Inverters Market

Automotive Traction Inverters Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive tractor inverters are crucial component in modern electric powertrains. The traction inverter is responsible to convert DC energy from vehicleโ€™s on-board high voltage battery into three phase AC energy to drive the traction motor in drivetrain. Moreover, the traction inverter has a direct impact on road performance, driving range and reliability of the vehicle also as a consequence of their weight and size. Besides, the inverters aid in voltage boosting, switch protection and regenerative braking. Further, the automotive tractor inverters ensure dependability and safety of driver and passenger due to its fail-safe operation.

The growing demand for electric vehicle is primarily driving the market of automotive traction inverters. Additionally, the rising restriction on carbon-emitting vehicles is changing the focus of OEMs toward manufacturing of electric vehicles. Besides, efficient traction inverters boost the vehicle range. Moreover, development of public charging stations is fueling the market growth. However, slow penetration of electric vehicles is hampering the automotive traction inverters market. Furthermore, technological advancements in automotive traction inverters are anticipated to proliferate the market demand.

๐๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - Due to increasing demand from consumers, the market for electric vehicles is proliferating. Moreover, the firms are partnering to deliver high quality requirements in the industry. Besides, the partnerships present affordable product range. In 2016, Valeo signed an agreement with Siemens to form a joint venture in high voltage powertrains. Likewise, in 2018, the joint venture factory was opened in China for development of electrified vehicles. Additionally, the plant has 2 production lines for inverters and 1 for electric motors.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

๐„๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ง,

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐†,

๐“๐จ๐ฒ๐จ๐ญ๐š ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง,

๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐จ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ,

๐ƒ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ,

๐€๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ ๐๐‹๐‚,

๐‘๐จ๐›๐ž๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐ก ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡,

๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฉ๐ก๐ข ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ,

๐Œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ข ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง,

๐‡๐ข๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข

๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐›๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก - The investment on development of electric vehicles has increased in recent years. With supporting government schemes, the sales of electric vehicles are augmenting. Besides, considering higher demand forecasted for electric vehicles in next decade, the OEMs are heavily investing in R&D activities. In 2020, Karma automotive announced that they are in last stage of development for two new Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverters to enhance electric mobility charging. This 400V system can be customized to fit various vehicle platforms and 800V power levels to leverage higher voltage for fast charging.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

BEV

HEV

PHEV

๐๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ

<= 130 kW

> 130 kW

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ :

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, MIddle East, Africa)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ˜‘๏ธThis study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive traction inverters industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

โ˜‘๏ธThe report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

โ˜‘๏ธThe current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario.

โ˜‘๏ธPorterโ€™s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

โ˜‘๏ธThe report provides a detailed automotive traction inverters market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.