Advancements in Automotive Traction Inverters : Powering the Future of Electric Vehicles

Automotive Traction Inverters Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive tractor inverters are crucial component in modern electric powertrains. The traction inverter is responsible to convert DC energy from vehicle’s on-board high voltage battery into three phase AC energy to drive the traction motor in drivetrain. Moreover, the traction inverter has a direct impact on road performance, driving range and reliability of the vehicle also as a consequence of their weight and size. Besides, the inverters aid in voltage boosting, switch protection and regenerative braking. Further, the automotive tractor inverters ensure dependability and safety of driver and passenger due to its fail-safe operation.

The growing demand for electric vehicle is primarily driving the market of automotive traction inverters. Additionally, the rising restriction on carbon-emitting vehicles is changing the focus of OEMs toward manufacturing of electric vehicles. Besides, efficient traction inverters boost the vehicle range. Moreover, development of public charging stations is fueling the market growth. However, slow penetration of electric vehicles is hampering the automotive traction inverters market. Furthermore, technological advancements in automotive traction inverters are anticipated to proliferate the market demand.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - Due to increasing demand from consumers, the market for electric vehicles is proliferating. Moreover, the firms are partnering to deliver high quality requirements in the industry. Besides, the partnerships present affordable product range. In 2016, Valeo signed an agreement with Siemens to form a joint venture in high voltage powertrains. Likewise, in 2018, the joint venture factory was opened in China for development of electrified vehicles. Additionally, the plant has 2 production lines for inverters and 1 for electric motors.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

𝐄𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐧,

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆,

𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩,

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨,

𝐀𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯 𝐏𝐋𝐂,

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,

𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬,

𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 - The investment on development of electric vehicles has increased in recent years. With supporting government schemes, the sales of electric vehicles are augmenting. Besides, considering higher demand forecasted for electric vehicles in next decade, the OEMs are heavily investing in R&D activities. In 2020, Karma automotive announced that they are in last stage of development for two new Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverters to enhance electric mobility charging. This 400V system can be customized to fit various vehicle platforms and 800V power levels to leverage higher voltage for fast charging.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞

BEV

HEV

PHEV

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫

<= 130 kW

> 130 kW

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, MIddle East, Africa)

