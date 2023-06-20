Global Digital Ad Spending Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digital Ad Spending Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Digital Ad Spending Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Ad Spending Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers digital ad spending market analysis and every facet of the digital ad spending market research. As per TBRC’s digital ad spending market forecast, the digital ad spending market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.93 trillion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in tablet and smartphone penetration is expected to propel the digital ad spending market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Microsoft corporation, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Hulu LLC, Ignite Visibility LLC, L7 Creative, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc, Baidu Inc, Coalition Technologies LLC, Dentsu Group Inc.

Digital Ad Spending Market Segments

1) By Add Format: Display Ads, Social Media, Native Advertising, Search Ads, Video Ads, Other Add Format

2) By Platform: Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

3) By End User: Retail, Health care, Automotive, Media And Entertainment, Education, Transport And Tourism, IT And Telecom

This type of ad spending refers to the amount of money spent on digital advertising, which includes any type of online marketing that uses electronic media channels to advertise a product, service, or company. The digital advertising involves paying for clicks, impressions, or other interactions that drive traffic to a website or other digital property.

