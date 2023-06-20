Cybersecurity Mesh Market Size Expected To Reach $119 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Cybersecurity Mesh Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cybersecurity Mesh Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cybersecurity mesh market analysis and every facet of the cybersecurity mesh market research. As per TBRC’s cybersecurity mesh global market forecast, the cybersecurity mesh market size is predicted to reach a value of $119.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15% through the forecast period.
The increasing incidences of cyberattacks are expected to propel the cybersecurity mesh market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Trend Micro Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Exium, Stefanini Group, International Business Machines Corporation, Smartz Solutions, E-Spin Nanotech Pvt. Ltd., Forcepoint, GCA Technology Services.
Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segments
1) By Offering: Solutions, Services
2) By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises
3) By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises
4) By Vertical: IT And ITeS, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Energy And Utilities
This type of virtual security mesh is a security model designed to provide flexible and scalable security controls for digital assets and services. It is a cyber defense approach that protects computer networks from hackers by securing each device within its perimeter with firewalls and network security solutions.
