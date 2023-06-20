Renewable Methanol Market Set to Achieve a Valuation of USD 5.3 Billion By 2032 with 5.8% CAGR

Renewable Methanol Market Feedstock

The municipal solid waste segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global renewable methanol market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The municipal solid waste segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global renewable methanol market. However, the CO2 emission segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, due to stringent regulations from governments and increase in adoption by several companies to utilize CO2 in the process.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The transportation segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around one-third of the global renewable methanol market. This is attributed to the properties of renewable methanol such as high hydrogen to carbon ration. However, the power generation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for electricity and ability of methanol to replace oil as a fuel.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the renewable methanol market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The global renewable methanol market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to growing implementation of renewable fuel standard (RFS) program for reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emission. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Advanced Chemical Technologies, BASF SE, Carbon Recycling International (CRI), Enerkem, Fraunhofer, Innogy, Nordic Green, OCI N.V., Serenergy A/S, and Sodra. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rise in demand for sustainable energy sources, easy availability of renewable methanol, and stringent government regulations drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, replacement of marine fuels with renewable methanol is expected to create new opportunities for the market players.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the renewable methanol market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global renewable methanol industry was pegged at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

