Global Chelated Minerals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Chelated Minerals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers chelated minerals market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chelated minerals market forecast, the chelated minerals market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.88 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost the chelated minerals market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major chelated minerals market leaders include Archer Daniel Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Balchem Inc., Nutreco N.V., BASF SE, Kemin Industries Inc., Alltech, Cargill Inc., Maru Chem Industries, Novus International Inc., Glanbia PLC, Virbac, LMF Feeds.

Chelated Minerals Market Segments

1) By Type: Calcium Chelated Minerals, Copper Chelated Minerals, Zinc Chelated Minerals, Chromium Chelated Minerals, Iron Chelated Minerals, Other Chelated Minerals

2) By Chelating Agent: Amino Acid, Polysaccharide Complex, Proteinate, Other Chelating Agents

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Application: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Functional Food And Beverages, Other Applications

These types of minerals are minerals that have been bonded to a chelating agent, such as an organic or amino acid, in order to increase absorption. It is used to promote normal growth, stabilize bipolar illness, strengthen muscles and bones, and improve immune system function and overall health.

