Licorice Extract Market: Capitalizes on Growing Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits And Forecast By 2030

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to garner the highest sales and significant growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Licorice Extract Market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, application, and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into food grade, feed grade, and pharmaceutical grade. By form, the licorice extract industry is categorized into powder, liquid, and block. Based on application, the global licorice extract market is studied across food & beverages, pharmaceutical, tobacco, and others. The global market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The licorice extract market size was valued at$1,872.9million in 2020, and is projected reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Some of the major players profiled for in the licorice extract market analysis include BGG World, C.E. Roeper GmbH, F&C Licorice Ltd, GlycyrrhizaGlabra Co., Ltd, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Norevo GmbH, Ransom Naturals, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, and Zagros Licorice Co. Other prominent players analyzed in the licorice extract market report are ASEH, SanatProducts Limited, HB Natural Ingredients, Zelang Group, SepidanOsareh Co., Vpl Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, and Aushadhi Herbal.

Supplementation of livestock and poultry feed with herbal plants and extracts containing bioactive components have shown positive results. These additives are able to improve feed efficiency, antioxidant status, nutrient digestion, immunological indices, poultry health, and growth performance. Studies revealed that adding licorice extract to drinking water in specific concentration reduces serum total cholesterol of broiler chickens.

Furthermore, supplementation of licorice extract in poultry feed plays a conspicuous role in growth performance by augmenting organ development and stimulating appetite and digestion. With rise in demand for meat products around the world, the demand for licorice extracts for feed application is likely to witness high traction in upcoming years.

The extract of licorice root have exhibited neutralizing effects on SARS-CoV-2. Glycyrrhizic acid was found to be the active antiviral ingredient in licorice root. With known anti-viral characteristic properties of licorice extracts, it is been used as a complimentary treatment for better recovery; thus, driving the licorice extract market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global licorice extracts market. With immunity and better health becoming new sales pitch for functional food and beverages, the licorice extract market demand in food & beverages is likely to surge in upcoming years.

