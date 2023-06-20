Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Contrast Media Injectors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers contrast media injectors market analysis and every facet of the contrast media injectors market research. As per TBRC’s contrast media injectors market forecast, the contrast media injectors market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.

Increasing cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are expected to propel the contrast media injectors market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Bracco Group, Bayer AG, Medtron AG, Ulrich GmbH And Co. KG, GE Healthcare (GE Company), Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Guerbet Group, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd, Apollo RT Co.Ltd, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Segments

1) By Product: Consumables, Injector Systems, Accessories

2) By Type of Injectors: Single Head Injectors, Dual-Head Injectors, Syringe less Injectors

3) By Application: Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

These types of media injectors refer to medical devices that are used for injecting contrast media into the body to enhance the visibility of tissues for medical imaging procedures. It provides high accuracy, precision, and better outcomes during surgical procedures.

