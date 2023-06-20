Window World of Kalamazoo Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Window World of Kalamazoo is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their one-year anniversary of serving the Kalamazoo area with high-quality doors, windows, siding, roofing, and more. The company has owned and operated Window World of West Michigan for almost two decades, providing exceptional service throughout the area.
Window World of Kalamazoo is a JD Power Award winner, ranked number one in price, ordering and delivery, sales staff, and service. This award also recognizes that the exterior home improvement company has the highest customer satisfaction rating among window and patio door retailers, providing a high level of service that keeps customers returning. They have a reputation for quality, value, and trust, all qualities JD Powers seeks when choosing their award winners.
In addition to the JD Power Award, Window World of Kalamazoo is also an Owens Corning Roofing Preferred Vendor. Their contractors have undergone extensive training and learned the best methods for providing exceptional roofing services to residential customers. They use the highest-quality materials, including Owens Corning Roofing, ensuring every customer gets the best results and can rest assured that their homes are protected.
Anyone interested in learning about this new exterior improvement company can find out more by visiting the Window World of Kalamazoo website or calling +1 (269) 443-1561.
About Window World of Kalamazoo: Window World of Kalamazoo is a leading window replacement company providing honest, fair pricing and workmanship. They work closely with homeowners to help them choose the best elements for their homes to increase curb appeal, improve energy efficiency, and enhance property values. They have built a positive reputation for providing quality service and helping homeowners improve their properties.
Michael Glumac
Window World of Kalamazoo is a JD Power Award winner, ranked number one in price, ordering and delivery, sales staff, and service. This award also recognizes that the exterior home improvement company has the highest customer satisfaction rating among window and patio door retailers, providing a high level of service that keeps customers returning. They have a reputation for quality, value, and trust, all qualities JD Powers seeks when choosing their award winners.
In addition to the JD Power Award, Window World of Kalamazoo is also an Owens Corning Roofing Preferred Vendor. Their contractors have undergone extensive training and learned the best methods for providing exceptional roofing services to residential customers. They use the highest-quality materials, including Owens Corning Roofing, ensuring every customer gets the best results and can rest assured that their homes are protected.
Anyone interested in learning about this new exterior improvement company can find out more by visiting the Window World of Kalamazoo website or calling +1 (269) 443-1561.
About Window World of Kalamazoo: Window World of Kalamazoo is a leading window replacement company providing honest, fair pricing and workmanship. They work closely with homeowners to help them choose the best elements for their homes to increase curb appeal, improve energy efficiency, and enhance property values. They have built a positive reputation for providing quality service and helping homeowners improve their properties.
Michael Glumac
Window World of Kalamazoo
+1 (269) 443-1561
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook