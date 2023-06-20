Polysulfone Market Size/Demand Envisaged to Reach USD 3.4 Billion By 2031, CAGR Growth is Tipped to be 5.1%

Polysulfone

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global polysulfone market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as U.S. and Canada are driving the demand for polymers like polysulfone, which are used in a wide range of industries. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Polysulfone Market by Application (Protective Coating, Cables and Ropes, Concrete Enforcement, Sports Equipment, Medical Equipment and Others), by End Use Industry (Automobile, Electrical & Electronic, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Military & Defense, Textile Industry and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global polysulfone market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the high strength, moldability, and thermal stability properties of engineering polymers. However, the material's susceptibility to discoloration and brittleness under UV radiation and degradation from moisture limits its use in outdoor applications. As a result, consumers may opt for alternatives, which hinders the market growth. Despite these challenges, the polysulfone market is expected to experience substantial growth opportunities in the future, driven by the healthcare and automotive industries

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the polysulfone market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global polysulfone industry generated $2.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Ensinger, PEXCO, Polymer Industries, RTP Company, SABIC, Solvay S.A., Toray Medical Co., Ltd., Trident Plastics Inc. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The transportation and automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global polysulfone market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because polysulfone is used as a dielectric in capacitors due to its better electrical properties. The electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.76% throughout the forecast period.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the polysulfone market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The injection molding segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global polysulfone market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that injection molding is used to manufacture a wide range of products that are used in various end-use industries including healthcare, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and others. The membrane segment, however, is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

