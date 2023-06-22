Dr. Aimee Weinstein’s new book will help college applicants craft an impressive essay this summer

Front and Back Covers of the book, Writing Impressive College Essays: Includes Strategies and Essays That Really Work Dr. Aimee Weinstein, author of “Writing Impressive College Essays” Inside layout of the book: the layout is organized to make comprehension of the tips and strategies easy.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To help students craft an impressive college essay for their upcoming college applications after summers, Vibrant Publishers has come up with their newest book, “Writing Impressive College Essays: Includes Strategies and Essays That Really Work” by Dr. Aimee Weinstein.

Dr. Weinstein is a full-time professor at the Honors College at George Mason University where she teaches research methods and writing. She also trains Honors College students to mentor first-generation local students in writing their college essays.

As an experienced mentor herself, she decided to write this book to make the process of writing a college essay less daunting and more enjoyable. The book begins with an introduction to college essays, prompts, and a gist of what the Admissions Committee looks for — an honest account of the applicant’s personality, desires, and goals. Then it progresses to the brainstorming stage where the student can solve multiple exercises that lets them explore who they truly are. After choosing a topic, the book moves on to teach how to actually draft the essay with the help of multiple examples and expert tips.

Sometimes, students need to write supplemental essays for colleges that have their own prompts. Keeping this in mind, Dr. Weinstein also shows how to approach these essays using the same principle of penning your true self. The book also has a short chapter on the optional Covid-19 prompt.

A winning feature of this book is the eleven complete and original essays that Dr. Weinstein has included in the book. These essays are written by her own students which got them admission into prestigious colleges.

Upon reviewing this book, Reena Kamins, Founder of College Career Life said that, “Having worked in college admissions since the late ‘90s, I am always skeptical of new books about the admission process. Often they’re filled with impractical suggestions that create more stress or gimmicks that rub admission officers the wrong way. This book, by contrast, is fantastic. It is filled with useful suggestions, valuable examples, and plenty of reminders that this is not a one-size-fits-all process. Dr. Weinstein’s advice is both warm and wise. This book will surely help students not only write great essays but also minimize their stress. I will be ordering it for my clients and sharing it with my colleagues.”

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants.

The Test Prep Series is aimed at making test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: Writing Impressive College Essays: Includes Strategies and Essays That Really Work

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback: 9781636511764

E-Book: 9781636511771

