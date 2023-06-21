Modi Asked to Help Remove Illegal Sinhala Buddhist Symbols from the Tamils’ Homeland in Sri Lanka: Tamils for Biden
India should do what it can to put a stop to the Sinhalese lies and remove all the Buddhist vihara from the Tamils’ homeland.
According to the Ramayana, the Hindu Tamil King Ravanan lived in Ceylon about five thousand years ago, circa 3000 BCE. The original ancient inhabitants of this Island were Tamils, not the Sinhalese.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils for Biden, a diaspora advocacy organization that promotes the cause of Tamil political and cultural rights in Sri Lanka, issued a strong statement this week to Prime Minister Modi of India asking for his help in protecting Tamil Hindu sacred sites.
— Tamils for Biden
As part of what the organization's spokesman refers to as "ethnic cleansing" and "cultural genocide," Hindu statues and temples in the Tamil Homeland in the North-east of the country have been seized and even demolished by Sri Lankan armed forces under the authority of the country's Sinhala Buddhist-dominated Archaeological Department. An ongoing controversy has been focused in particular on the Aiyanar Kovil archaeological site at Kurunthur Malai, where over the past few years extremist monks have displaced the Hindu shrine and statues with the Buddhist equivalent. In addition to being prohibited from worshiping at Kurunthur Malai, Tamils have been forbidden from farming the land in a 40-acre "high-security zone" around the site, threatening their livelihood. This is only one of several such zones established in the area.
Religious and political conflicts between the Tamils and Sinhalese were at the center of the decades-long ethnic war in Sri Lanka that ended in 2009. The Sinhalese Buddhist-dominated government has continuously been under investigation by the United Nations for war crimes committed during the conflict and further atrocities in the years since.
According to the Tamils for Biden spokesperson, Buddhist claims in the area are based solely on dubious religious texts and mythological accounts that contradict the clear historical evidence that Tamils settled the territory long before the arrival of the Sinhalese to the island. These claims are then propped up by "the military, police, and the Sri Lankan kangaroo court judiciary system." As a result, "the Tamils' religious freedom and their cultural heritage are under attack," with little hope of survival without international assistance.
At the end of the ethnic war, the Sri Lankan government reportedly destroyed more than a thousand Hindu temples (with some reports claiming as many as 3,000), a clear violation of the autonomy and tolerance promised by the 13th Amendment, which was added in 1987 to the nation's Constitution when India intervened in the conflict.
Throughout his time in office, P.M. Modi has publically reiterated his support for Tamils, memorably declaring in February of 2021 that " Our government has always taken care of the welfare and aspirations of Tamil brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka....We are always committed to ensuring that they live with equity, equality, justice, peace and dignity."
Noting these words, Tamils for Biden requested that Mr. Modi visit the embattled temple sites "and do what he can to remove the Buddhist symbols that are psychologically destroying the Tamil people....As the dominant power region and self-styled 'big brother' to Sri Lanka, India should do what it can to put stop the lies of the Sinhalese and remove all the Buddhist viharas from the Tamils’ homeland."
Temple for Tamil king Ravanan opened in Jaffna
Link : https://www.tamilguardian.com/content/temple-tamil-king-ravanan-opened-jaffna
Why 'Tamil Pride Ravana' is Trending on the Day of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya
Link: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/why-tamil-pride-ravana-is-trending-on-the-day-of-ram-mandir-bhumi-pujan-in-ayodhya-2760047.html
Kanniya Hot Water Spring
Link: https://ceylonways.com/kanniya-hot-water-spring
Court hears appeal on illegal Buddhist shrine at Tamil temple site
Link: https://www.tamilguardian.com/content/court-hears-appeal-illegal-buddhist-shrine-tamil-temple-site
Encroaching Tamils’ lands: Sri Lanka’s Buddhisation amid pandemic
Link: https://www.the-quest.org/news/encroaching-tamils-lands-sri-lankas-buddhisation-amid-pandemic/
Buddhist monks lead rival prayers at Kanniya on Tamil fast day
Link: https://www.tamilguardian.com/content/buddhist-monks-lead-rival-prayers-kanniya-tamil-fast-day
When I Come Out With The Truth, You Say I Am Hurting The Sinhala-Buddhists
Link: https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/when-i-come-out-with-the-truth-you-say-i-am-hurting-the-sinhala-buddhists/
Director
Tamils for Biden
news@tamildiasporanews.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter