Jim Marter Formally Announces His Run Against Congresswoman Lauren Underwood
Illinois deserves better and the people of the 14th District deserve to be represented again.”OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional Candidate Jim Marter announced today that he is running against Congresswoman Lauren Underwood for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District.
— Jim Marter
Marter said, "Illinois and the people of the 14th District deserve to be represented in Washington. When I'm in Congress, I will not vote for irresponsible, budget-busting bills that fuel inflation and drive up even further, our massive federal debt. These things cause great hardship on Illinois’ working families. Similarly, I will not support policies such as unfettered open borders and lawless immigration which put our safety and security at great risk. Currently, our Constitutional Freedoms are under attack and our government's expanding invasion of our privacy and rights must end. Illinois and the 14th District need to be represented again in Washington and that's where my campaign comes in.”
“Illinois should be the best state to retire in, do business in or raise a family. We need a Representative who cares more about the well being of the people in the district than the power of a political party in Washington. Illinois should be in the top ten of every category and yet too often, we find ourselves at the bottom."
Marter concluded, "In Congress, I will be a voice against religious bigotry and anti-Semitism and an advocate for policies that show that the working families, retirees, businesses and all the residents of Illinois' 14th District, are once again represented in Washington."
More details, ways to get involved and upcoming campaign announcements may be found at the Marter for Congress website: www.marter4congress.us.
