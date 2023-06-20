Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida. Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida. Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida. Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida. Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida.

Through BackTable, The Podcast Network for Practicing Physicians, it will be available through YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, and other outlets after July 6.

AI has many potential applications to improve the results of male infertility treatments, for example in selecting the best oocyte and sperm combination, or for predicting embryo quality.” — Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The increase of male infertility since the mid-1970s is referred as the “Male Infertility Crisis.” The issue became apparent after a 2017 meta-analysis that found that sperm counts had declined by 52.4 percent between 1973 and 2011. The decline was particularly apparent in Western countries such as New Zealand and Australia, Europe, and North America. A subsequent 2022 meta-analysis found that decline also in non-Western countries in Asia, Africa, Central America, and South America. Further, that meta-analysis suggested that the decline in sperm counts may be accelerating. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Male_infertility_crisis#:~:text=Another%20meta%2Danalysis%20in%202022,countries%20(1986%2D2018 ). There may also be societal issues, such as increasing paternal age and environmental pollution, as contributing factors.Regardless of the exact causes, there is a societal demand for greater understanding of male infertility and new approaches for its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.Dr. Zamip Patel will discuss the development AI technology in this regard. Dr. Patel has been in practice since 2011 and specializes in Andrology, particularly ED and male infertility at his clinic, Southeast Male Infertility and Urology. He is an expert on male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. He maintains a blog on these issues at https://zamippatel-md.com/ In his presentation, Dr. Patel will discuss how artificial intelligence is being used to help diagnose and treat male infertility. He will also talk about the potential benefits and risks of using AI in this field.One may first wonder what AI can do to treat infertility. AI is actually a broad field with numerous potential applications in fertility. For example, the principal test of male fertility potential, the Semen Analysis (SA), is in fact a composite of various parameters. The SA as well as other laboratory tests involve physiological mechanisms that interact in complex ways. If through AI such tests can made more specific, or adapted for a particular patient, then they can greatly improve the medical outcomes.Dr. Patel explains that “AI has many potential applications to improve the results of male infertility treatments, for example in selecting the best oocyte and sperm combination, or for predicting embryo quality. AI may assist medical professionals in optimizing patient-specific treatments to enhance IVF.”This is a timely topic as AI is being increasingly used in healthcare, and male infertility is a growing problem. Dr. Patel's presentation will be of interest to practicing physicians who want to learn more about this emerging area of medicine, as well as patients who are affected by this issue.The Podcast will be available through various Social Media and news channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, and other outlets after July 6.About Dr. Zamip PatelZamip Patel, M.D. is a Urologist with fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He conducted his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is Medical Director of Cryos International, the largest sperm bank in the world. He also holds numerous faculty positions, including at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Patel is an expert on male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. He has held multiple hospital and medical group leadership positions, including Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at AdventHealth East Orlando. Primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.Southeast Male Infertility and Urology, Zamip Patel, M.D.Address: 10962 Moss Park Rd, Unit 200, Orlando, FL 32832Phone: (407) 995-6827Blog: https://zamippatel-md.com/ About The BackTableAs the medical repertoire rapidly expands, it is becoming more and more challenging for healthcare providers to stay up-to-date on the best way to approach the various facets of their practice. BackTable Podcasts provide a new medium for practicing physicians to get up to speed on conditions, procedures, and practice building topics by listening to practical advice from their peers and the experts in their field.

