Glass substrates high-thermal strength and stiffness make it a great as an organic substrates to fabricate devicesSOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc., a leading supplier in the semiconductor industry, is excited to announce the availability of an extensive range of superior glass substrates to cater to the ever-evolving needs of researchers, scientists, and tech companies worldwide.
At the heart of countless technologies lies the humble yet critical component – the glass substrate. From semiconductors to display technologies, high-quality substrates form the foundation for innovation and technological progress. With its extensive inventory, including D263, Borofloat 33, Soda Lime, Quartz, and Fused Silica glass substrates, UniversityWafer is enabling advancements across industries.
The SCHOTT manufactured D263 glass, a thin borosilicate glass with superior chemical resistance, flatness, and low auto-fluorescence, is ideal for microelectronic applications, such as Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) LCDs and touch sensors. Its excellent transparency across a range of wavelengths makes it the perfect choice for optical applications, including cover glass for camera sensors and optoelectronics.
Borofloat 33, a world-renowned borosilicate glass with an exceptionally low coefficient of thermal expansion, offers an unparalleled level of resistance to thermal shock and chemical durability. It is perfectly suited for the manufacture of wafer carriers, process tools, and other equipment requiring dimensional stability under thermal stress.
Soda Lime glass is renowned for its cost-effectiveness without compromising quality. Despite its high alkali content, it is a suitable substrate for many low-cost, less sensitive semiconductor applications and is an integral part of UniversityWafer's commitment to affordable excellence.
Our Quartz and Fused Silica substrates, known for their impressive thermal stability, low thermal expansion, and high UV transmission, are integral to the photolithography process in semiconductor device fabrication. Their high-quality properties make them a preferred choice for researchers and tech companies working on high-performance applications.
"At UniversityWafer, we are driven by our commitment to deliver the highest quality products that meet the diverse needs of our customers," said James, Sales Manager at UniversityWafer. "Our glass substrates are sourced from reputed manufacturers and undergo rigorous quality checks to ensure the best performance."
In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, the importance of quality substrates cannot be understated. Whether it's building the next generation of semiconductors, crafting intricate display technologies, or pioneering advancements in optoelectronics, UniversityWafer's substrates are playing a pivotal role.
About UniversityWafer:
UniversityWafer is a Boston-based supplier serving the global semiconductor industry. With an extensive range of products, including silicon wafers, glass substrates, and other semiconductor-related products, UniversityWafer caters to the unique needs of researchers, scientists, and tech companies worldwide.
