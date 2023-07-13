Dallas Health Insurance Claims Are Getting Denied for Unknown Reasons
Dallas health insurance agent, says many of the stories behind some of the more recent reasons for denied claims are rumored to defy medical standards of care and plain old human logic.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas health insurance has been a godsend for millions of Americans, especially in recent years as the current administration has done everything possible to lessen the burden of high premium costs in what the administration has dubbed affordable healthcare for all. Nevertheless, there has been a notable rise in denied health insurance claims nationwide, causing frustration among many Americans who believe that such claims would have been approved without hesitation in the past.
Various healthcare officials are proposing potential explanations for the surge in claim denials observed in recent years, which is affecting individuals and families with health insurance in Dallas. It seems that companies are utilizing computer algorithms to expedite decision-making processes, and insurers may also be employing individuals to perform similar tasks. However, these employees often possess limited experience, resulting in claim denials being issued in batches without thorough review of the patient's medical chart for a history of previous approvals.
Rick Thornton, a Dallas health insurance agent who routinely studies healthcare reform and key topics to share with his client base, said many of the denials defy logic and cited one man who was shocked when payment was denied for a heart procedure to treat an arrhythmia. The patient had the insurer’s pre-approval for the intervention, but he was denied anyway, with the denial letter stating that he had asked for coverage for injections that weren’t medically needed. The patient insists he didn’t ask for anything of the sort. Thornton said time will tell if the denial surge is resolved.
