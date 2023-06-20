Mount Sinai Medical Center to Open Mount Sinai Eldercare, a Licensed CMS Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly
The medical center expands access to the highest quality and care for elders in our communityMIAMI BEACH AND HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening of Mount Sinai Eldercare in their Hialeah location. A licensed CMS Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), Mount Sinai Eldercare provides comprehensive medical and social services to eligible participants.
Mount Sinai Eldercare is home to an interdisciplinary team of health care professionals who work with patients and families to provide comprehensive care to each participant. This nationally recognized health care model is designed to aid individuals in avoiding or delaying their placement in a skilled nursing facility.
Services include, but are not limited to, adult day care, primary and specialty medical care, rehabilitation and therapy services, nursing support, medications, diagnostic tests (laboratory and imaging), nutritional counseling and meals, home care services, and transportation to and from the center and medical appointments.
“Eldercare is aimed at allowing our participants to continue living safely within the communities they know and love,” explains Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. “This new program will allow us to deliver comprehensive, high-quality care, while ensuring that some of the most vulnerable individuals we care for have the opportunity to live healthy, independent lives.”
Mount Sinai’s Eldercare location occupies more than 12,000 square feet of space, which includes a dedicated clinic, exam rooms, and the newest diagnostic equipment.. The brand-new space also includes a dedicated 2,000-square-foot physical and occupational therapy area, outfitted with the latest in state-of-the-art equipment.
The Mount Sinai Eldercare facility was designed with participants in mind. The expansive activity and dining area allows individuals to engage, socialize, relax, and participate in a variety of activities and meals. Breakfast and hot lunch are served daily, with a rotating activity calendar that includes chair yoga, arts and crafts, bingo, checkers, puzzles, jumbo bowling, and more.
Led by Clifford E. Medina, MD, who serves as the Medical Director of the program and Chief of Mount Sinai’s Division of General Medicine, Eldercare combines the benefits of an all-inclusive program with the accessibility of primary and specialty care offices and an emergency center within the same building. This gives participants access to expert and wide-ranging care for all their needs.
“We are pleased to once again expand access to our brand of high-quality care, with this exciting new program aimed at providing all-encompassing services to elders in the Miami community,” says Dr. Medina. “This multidisciplinary approach to care aligns with Mount Sinai’s mission and vision, and essentially offers program participants access to the care they need, all in one place.”
Conceptualized and designed to engage and inspire participants, Mount Sinai Eldercare offers unmatched care, support, and compassion for those who qualify.
MOUNT SINAI ELDERCARE SERVICES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
• Primary and specialty medical care
• Adult day care
• Rehabilitation and therapy services
• Coordination and delivery of medications
• Diagnostic tests (laboratory and imaging)
• Nutritional counseling and meals
• Home care services
• Transportation with Eldercare’s comprehensive benefits and features
Participants can have confidence in knowing they have access to expert and wide-ranging care for all their needs. To learn more about how to quality and much more, contact Mount Sinai Eldercare Enrollment at 786.384.5560 or enrollment@msmc.com .
To view a video about this new program, please click here.
###
About Mount Sinai Medical Center
Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai’s mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai’s Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and two specialty care offices and a primary care office in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).
