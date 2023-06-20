Misfits Unveils Vibrant Rebrand Signifying a New Era of Gaming, Media, and Culture

Misfits New Logo

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Misfits, the interactive entertainment and lifestyle company powered by creative formats, announced today the exciting launch of its dynamic rebrand, symbolizing the latest chapter in the company's evolution as it continues to prioritize gaming, media, and culture. This holistic progression showcases Misfits’ innovative vision to be known as a metaphorical ‘playground’ - a place that empowers creators and captivates a worldwide audience through interactive and distinctive content and immersive experiences.

This new identity not only establishes Misfits as a multi-faceted organization but it also invigorates the brand’s visual identity with fresh, fun energy by expanding its visual color palette to incorporate vibrant and upbeat colors. The iconic Misfits bunny, which has served to signify the organization's playful and versatile spirit, now takes on a significantly more prominent role across digital media and printed materials, breathing new life into the brand's aesthetics.

“Welcome to a new era for Misfits,” said Ben Spoont, CEO of Misfits. “We have always believed in the power of gaming, media, and culture to bring people together and create meaningful experiences. This rebrand reflects our continued dedication to fostering a community-driven environment that empowers our creators and engages our global audience like never before.”

In addition to the visual rebrand reflected across the company’s digital platforms, social media channels, and physical spaces, Misfits is unveiling exciting new merchandise. Fans and followers can look forward to an entirely new collection of merch that will be dropped on June 20, as well as collaborations and new offerings in the future. This new gear is an homage to the company's evolution, showcasing the updated branding aesthetics with a subtle streetwear vibe. This initial collection, inclusive of hoodies, tees, and headwear, is rendered in stylish neutral tones that provide a canvas for the vibrant designs to come alive and communicate a bold statement. Designed for the hustle of everyday life or laid-back relaxation at home, these versatile pieces blend style and comfort to accommodate every facet of your lifestyle.

To check out the new Misfits, go to misfitsgaming.gg.

Re-introducing: Misfits