East Kelowna Markets: Igniting Creativity and Community in the Okanagan Valley's Artisan Craft Market Scene"
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Kathy Sawchuk
East Kelowna Markets Making a Splash in the Okanagan Valley Artisan Craft Market Scene
East Kelowna Market, founded by Kathy Sawchuck in 2016, is rapidly gaining recognition as a leading player in the Okanagan Valley's artisan craft market scene. With the recent addition of Katharina Van Zant to the team in 2019, this dynamic duo is revolutionizing the way artisans and crafters showcase their talents.
From its inception, East Kelowna Market has been committed to providing affordable, creative, warm, and welcoming spaces for artisans and crafters to have their own storefronts. The vision behind the market has always been to foster a sense of community, belonging, creativity, support, and connection to self and others.
In their endeavor to bring the community together, East Kelowna Market has taken a mobile approach by organizing a series of exciting market events at some of the most picturesque locations in the Okanagan Valley. These events offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore local wineries, distilleries, cideries, and more, while enjoying the creations of talented vendors.
Upcoming East Kelowna Market Events:
1. Into the Woods - Wiseacre Farm and Distillery 4th Annual Market (June 25, 2023 11am-3pm)
Experience the magic of the Wiseacre Farm Distillery, nestled on 6 picturesque acres of farm and forest. This market in the woods features a curated selection of vendors specializing in woodwork, metalwork, clothing, clay, art, candles, gourmet food, and more. Local musicians and lunch options will further enhance the overall experience.
2. East meets West Volcanic Hills Estate Winery Market (July 16, 2023, 11am-3pm)
Located on the SE slope of Boucherie Mountain, a dormant volcano, Volcanic Hills Estate Winery sets the stage for this East meets West market. Visitors can expect a vibrant gathering of local artisans, crafters, food vendors, bakers, and makers. This outdoor market promises to be a celebration of creativity and community.
3. East meets West Indigenous World Winery Market (August 20, 2023, 11am-3pm)
Indigenous World Winery, a testament to merging modern culture with Indigenous history, serves as the backdrop for this unique market experience. Chief Robert Louie and Bernice, descendants of the Syilx people, welcome visitors to explore a market filled with local artisans, crafters, food vendors, bakers, makers, and captivating live performances.
4. 3rd Annual Summer Breeze Market - Kitsch Wines (August 27, 2023, 11am-3pm)
Enjoy a "Summer Breeze" market at the stunning Kitsch Winery property. This boutique market offers a diverse selection of artisans, crafters, makers, and bakers showcasing their quality products. With the opportunity to sample wines, soak in great music, and revel in the scenic beauty of East Kelowna, this event promises a delightful experience.
5. East Meets West at Truck 59 Ciderhouse (September 2, 2023, 11am-4pm)
Truck 59 Ciderhouse invites families to a spectacular day filled with family-friendly fun and entertainment. Live music, kids' crafts, cider-tasting flights, tantalizing food trucks, and over 50 vendors with locally crafted products will ensure a memorable time. Set against the backdrop of Truck 59 Ciderhouse's breathtaking vista views, this event promises laughter, joy, and cherished memories.
East Kelowna Market stands at the forefront of revolutionizing market experiences, transcending the boundaries of conventional gatherings. It serves as an unparalleled platform, uniting artisans, crafters, and the community in an enchanting realm of boundless creativity, meaningful connections, and unwavering support. To discover more about East Kelowna Market and immerse yourself in their upcoming events, we invite you to visit their website at www.eastkelownamarket.net. Stay connected and join their vibrant community on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where they can be found at @eastkelownamarket.
