Tattoo Remoov 88 : The Safest Tattoo Removal technique in the World

Magnetic Tattoo Removal By Linda Paradis

Magnetic Tattoo Removal By Linda Paradis

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned International PMU and Tattoo Removal Educator Linda Line Paradis is the first international trainer to launch Tattoo Remoov 88 the most powerful and effective ink removal product. Tattoo Remoov 88 is a unique method of ink extraction for Cosmetic and Body tattoos. Speaking at the launch, Linda Line Paradis said,” For generations, the removal of unwanted ink has been a tedious and painful process. Through Tattoo Remoov 88, we now have a professional solution to unwanted ink removal. It is simple, easy to use with fast results from the first session, and most importantly painless.” Linda Line Paradis is a Dermographist and International trainer in Dermopigmentation Since 1996.

In 2006, she came up with the miraculous ink removal method serving as an alternative to laser removal and surgical excision, which can cause damage to the skin.

Some of the features of Tattoo Remoov 88:

100% no risk of scarring by using Cartridges 88RS

No collagen induction

Contains no acid

Contains no Saline Solution

Contains no Lactic Acid

Simple use,

Quick and safe Fast and painless treatment,

No need for numbing the body

Tattoo Remoov 88 is mainly constituted of cosmetic and food molecules with appropriate dosages. It also consists of Aftercare, which is aimed at protecting the skin and making it permanently moisturized. Made up of natural elements like orange oil, jojoba oil, lemon oil, shea butter, beeswax, etc, it provides the perfect protection for the skin.

Mega-Power Scarcare Gel for Quick Healing
This gel utilizes the healing power of the Arnica Montana Flower, a deep-rooted mountain plant known for its medical properties. The easily absorbing gel helps to reduce inflammation and relieve pain and irritation. It consists of natural elements like Aloe Leaf, Lemon, Apple, Cucumber, etc.

Cleansing Gel

This cleansing gel opens pores to help Tattoo Remoov 88.

to be in contact with tattoo pigment particles without drying the skin. It is clinically proven to reduce dead skin cells by 90% and is composed of 90% organic substances like Chamomile Flower Extract, Fruit acids, Apple, Lemon, etc. About Cartridge 88RS by Linda Line Paradis Patented 88RS Cartridge technologies without vibration The cartridge surfs on the skin and does not penetrate the derm and does not make any scars thanks to its round square configuration Zero resistance design prolongs the life of your machine Protective rubber cover prevents ink or Tattoo Remoov 88 backflow Linda Paradis also launched Icy Lips 88RS, used only with Cartridges 88RS, a non-invasive, no pain, no numbing technique to help give your lips a beautiful lustrous icy effect. The method involves working with pigment for the most natural effect possible for only 30 minutes. About Linda Line Paradis, CEO and Founder of Linda Line Paradis Group is a world-renowned tattoo removal trainer. She has over 25 years of industry experience as a clinical practitioner, trainer, and international examiner. Linda Line Paradis is the inventor of Cartridge 88RS, and the first international leader to develop and launch a safe and non-invasive technique for tattoo removals. A leading demographic and international trainer in Dermopigmentation since 1996, Linda Line Paradis’s miraculous procedure is the alternative to painful laser tattoo removals and surgical incisions. As a reputed and assiduous leader within the tattoo removal industry, Linda travels worldwide to share her findings with industry professionals, physicians, and other educators in her global tattoo removal training courses. Her past accolades include the Oscar of Innovation Award in 2004 at the Mondial Beauté in Paris and the charter for the quality and ongoing importance of her work. Linda, a multi-lingual speaker of over 6 languages, provides professional training and speaks at conferences worldwide. French, English, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, and Mandarin.

Adam Green
Adam Green
+1 917-421-6298
email us here

You just read:

Tattoo Remoov 88 : The Safest Tattoo Removal technique in the World

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Adam Green
Adam Green
+1 917-421-6298
Company/Organization
Linda Paradis Group
5201 Blue Lagoon Dr, 980-1
Miami, Florida, 33126
United States
+1 917-421-6298
Visit Newsroom
About

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

Linda Paradis Group

More From This Author
Tattoo Remoov 88RS - Magnetic Tattoo Removal By Linda Line Paradis
Tattoo Remoov 88 : The Safest Tattoo Removal technique in the World
Rethinking the ink with Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique
View All Stories From This Author