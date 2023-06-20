Tattoo Remoov 88 : The Safest Tattoo Removal technique in the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned International PMU and Tattoo Removal Educator Linda Line Paradis is the first international trainer to launch Tattoo Remoov 88 the most powerful and effective ink removal product. Tattoo Remoov 88 is a unique method of ink extraction for Cosmetic and Body tattoos. Speaking at the launch, Linda Line Paradis said,” For generations, the removal of unwanted ink has been a tedious and painful process. Through Tattoo Remoov 88, we now have a professional solution to unwanted ink removal. It is simple, easy to use with fast results from the first session, and most importantly painless.” Linda Line Paradis is a Dermographist and International trainer in Dermopigmentation Since 1996.
In 2006, she came up with the miraculous ink removal method serving as an alternative to laser removal and surgical excision, which can cause damage to the skin.
Some of the features of Tattoo Remoov 88:
100% no risk of scarring by using Cartridges 88RS
No collagen induction
Contains no acid
Contains no Saline Solution
Contains no Lactic Acid
Simple use,
Quick and safe Fast and painless treatment,
No need for numbing the body
Tattoo Remoov 88 is mainly constituted of cosmetic and food molecules with appropriate dosages. It also consists of Aftercare, which is aimed at protecting the skin and making it permanently moisturized. Made up of natural elements like orange oil, jojoba oil, lemon oil, shea butter, beeswax, etc, it provides the perfect protection for the skin.
Mega-Power Scarcare Gel for Quick Healing
This gel utilizes the healing power of the Arnica Montana Flower, a deep-rooted mountain plant known for its medical properties. The easily absorbing gel helps to reduce inflammation and relieve pain and irritation. It consists of natural elements like Aloe Leaf, Lemon, Apple, Cucumber, etc.
Cleansing Gel
This cleansing gel opens pores to help Tattoo Remoov 88.
to be in contact with tattoo pigment particles without drying the skin. It is clinically proven to reduce dead skin cells by 90% and is composed of 90% organic substances like Chamomile Flower Extract, Fruit acids, Apple, Lemon, etc. About Cartridge 88RS by Linda Line Paradis Patented 88RS Cartridge technologies without vibration The cartridge surfs on the skin and does not penetrate the derm and does not make any scars thanks to its round square configuration Zero resistance design prolongs the life of your machine Protective rubber cover prevents ink or Tattoo Remoov 88 backflow Linda Paradis also launched Icy Lips 88RS, used only with Cartridges 88RS, a non-invasive, no pain, no numbing technique to help give your lips a beautiful lustrous icy effect. The method involves working with pigment for the most natural effect possible for only 30 minutes. About Linda Line Paradis, CEO and Founder of Linda Line Paradis Group is a world-renowned tattoo removal trainer. She has over 25 years of industry experience as a clinical practitioner, trainer, and international examiner. Linda Line Paradis is the inventor of Cartridge 88RS, and the first international leader to develop and launch a safe and non-invasive technique for tattoo removals. A leading demographic and international trainer in Dermopigmentation since 1996, Linda Line Paradis’s miraculous procedure is the alternative to painful laser tattoo removals and surgical incisions. As a reputed and assiduous leader within the tattoo removal industry, Linda travels worldwide to share her findings with industry professionals, physicians, and other educators in her global tattoo removal training courses. Her past accolades include the Oscar of Innovation Award in 2004 at the Mondial Beauté in Paris and the charter for the quality and ongoing importance of her work. Linda, a multi-lingual speaker of over 6 languages, provides professional training and speaks at conferences worldwide. French, English, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, and Mandarin.
