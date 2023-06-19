TeaCupFuls Announces New Oregon Location Coming Soon in July

The newest location will be the third corporate store for the boba tea brand as the company pushes further expansion for 2023.

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- TeaCupFuls, a boba tea franchise known for its larger-than-life boba tea drinks topped with cotton candy, suckers, pocky sticks, and other fun treats, has a new location coming this summer to Westside Bend in Oregon. The grand opening is scheduled for July 1st.For founder and owner Loana Perez, the new location is a significant marker of the company’s growing success in the wake of its franchise launch just last year.“I am extremely excited to have this new location opening in July in Westside Bend! We have been negotiating our permits with the city since September of 2022, so it has felt like an eternity to get things moving but the day is finally approaching,” stated Perez.The Westside Bend location isn’t the only new TeaCupFuls store scheduled for the year. Another location is in the works for an August 4th launch date for Eastside Bend. A fifth location is in development for a Summer 2024 targeted opening date along with a TeaCupFuls food cart model — a first for the company.The boba tea franchise is known for incredibly eye-catching drinks, such as the Thai Tea Tiger— a special thai tea recipe drizzled with chocolate and topped with whip cream — and the incredible Mermaid Drink — an amazing blue butterfly tea with natural strawberry flavors, nerds, topped with cotton candy, a sucker and pocky sticks.As a part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans, exclusive franchise territories are being offered throughout the U.S. with a limited time discounted franchise fee for qualified franchise partners. According to Perez, the concept is a remarkable first step into business ownership and packs a hefty supportive punch.“Franchisees can benefit from being part of the TeaCupFuls network because we have already done all the groundwork,” she said. “We have proven the concept works, we’ve already worked out all the kinks and errors, we know who our audience is and what they like. This really is the perfect concept for anyone who has dreamed of owning their own business and wants to make sure it is a success!”More information on the TeaCupFuls' boba tea franchise can be found at www.teacupfulsfranchise.com About TeaCupFulsTeaCupFuls is a unique boba tea shop specializing in delicious boba tea, coffee, and other candies. The menu includes a rotating seasonal selection of Instagram-worthy specialty drinks. For more information about TeaCupFuls, visit www.teacupfulsonline.com . Franchising information can be found at www.teacupfulsfranchise.com