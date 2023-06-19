Jerry "J-Man" Joyner announces distinguished actor, best-selling author, and philanthropist Turk Pipkin is on the show
EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed And Whiskey News, the innovative and trend-setting weekly news show hosted by the accomplished Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, is thrilled to announce that distinguished actor, best-selling author, and philanthropist Turk Pipkin will be the special guest on their upcoming Friday, June 30, 2023 episode. This highly anticipated segment will air at 4:20pm from their cutting-edge studios in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas.
Turk Pipkin, known for his work on celebrated TV shows like HBO's "The Sopranos" and "The Leftovers," is also a New York Times best-selling author and co-founder of the Nobelity Project, a global initiative that advocates for education and equity. This Friday, June 30, Pipkin will engage in a riveting conversation with "J-Man" about his multifaceted career and the remarkable impacts of the Nobelity Project.
“Turk Pipkin is an extraordinary individual whose accomplishments span across different areas of expertise. His story is one of immense talent, passion, and relentless pursuit of making a difference,” Jerry Joyner commented. “We're thrilled to have him on our show, and our audience will undoubtedly appreciate his insights.”
Weed And Whiskey News is renowned for its relaxed ambience and powerful content. The upcoming interview with Pipkin will add a new layer of profundity to their platform, elevating the intellectual engagement of their audience.
The conversation will explore Pipkin's journey, notably highlighting his work with the Nobelity Project. Co-founded with his wife Christy Pipkin, the Nobelity Project seeks to create a more peaceful world through education, focusing on communities in countries such as Kenya, Honduras, and Nepal. Pipkin will elaborate on the project's mission, its long-term objectives, and how viewers can support their efforts.
Pipkin will also discuss his illustrious career as an actor and a writer. He will share fascinating stories from his time on set and delve into his writing process, including his collaborations with the legendary Willie Nelson. Together, Pipkin and Nelson have authored several books, including "The Tao of Willie: A Guide to the Happiness in Your Heart" and "Willie Nelson's Letters to America," both of which have resonated deeply with readers worldwide. Their unique friendship and creative partnership will be another exciting aspect of the conversation.
Known for his compelling charm and intellectual prowess, "J-Man" has been the face of Weed And Whiskey News since its inception. His ability to connect with guests and navigate complex topics with ease has made him a beloved figure in the news industry. This upcoming interview with Pipkin is set to be another memorable milestone in the show’s illustrious history.
"I'm excited to talk about the Nobelity Project, my career, and my friendship with Willie on Weed And Whiskey News," said Pipkin. "I hope our conversation will inspire viewers to embrace their passions and consider how they too can contribute to creating a better world."
Mark your calendars for Friday, June 30, 2023 at 4:20pm for a captivating and enlightening episode of Weed And Whiskey News featuring Turk Pipkin. This isn’t just another news show – it's an intellectual exploration into the lives of influential figures and an inspiring guide for those seeking to understand the world and how to make it better. You won't want to miss it!
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a leading weekly news show based in Austin, Texas. Hosted by the charismatic and insightful Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, the show offers engaging interviews, enlightening commentary, and an approachable platform for discussing world affairs.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Turk Pipkin, known for his work on celebrated TV shows like HBO's "The Sopranos" and "The Leftovers," is also a New York Times best-selling author and co-founder of the Nobelity Project, a global initiative that advocates for education and equity. This Friday, June 30, Pipkin will engage in a riveting conversation with "J-Man" about his multifaceted career and the remarkable impacts of the Nobelity Project.
“Turk Pipkin is an extraordinary individual whose accomplishments span across different areas of expertise. His story is one of immense talent, passion, and relentless pursuit of making a difference,” Jerry Joyner commented. “We're thrilled to have him on our show, and our audience will undoubtedly appreciate his insights.”
Weed And Whiskey News is renowned for its relaxed ambience and powerful content. The upcoming interview with Pipkin will add a new layer of profundity to their platform, elevating the intellectual engagement of their audience.
The conversation will explore Pipkin's journey, notably highlighting his work with the Nobelity Project. Co-founded with his wife Christy Pipkin, the Nobelity Project seeks to create a more peaceful world through education, focusing on communities in countries such as Kenya, Honduras, and Nepal. Pipkin will elaborate on the project's mission, its long-term objectives, and how viewers can support their efforts.
Pipkin will also discuss his illustrious career as an actor and a writer. He will share fascinating stories from his time on set and delve into his writing process, including his collaborations with the legendary Willie Nelson. Together, Pipkin and Nelson have authored several books, including "The Tao of Willie: A Guide to the Happiness in Your Heart" and "Willie Nelson's Letters to America," both of which have resonated deeply with readers worldwide. Their unique friendship and creative partnership will be another exciting aspect of the conversation.
Known for his compelling charm and intellectual prowess, "J-Man" has been the face of Weed And Whiskey News since its inception. His ability to connect with guests and navigate complex topics with ease has made him a beloved figure in the news industry. This upcoming interview with Pipkin is set to be another memorable milestone in the show’s illustrious history.
"I'm excited to talk about the Nobelity Project, my career, and my friendship with Willie on Weed And Whiskey News," said Pipkin. "I hope our conversation will inspire viewers to embrace their passions and consider how they too can contribute to creating a better world."
Mark your calendars for Friday, June 30, 2023 at 4:20pm for a captivating and enlightening episode of Weed And Whiskey News featuring Turk Pipkin. This isn’t just another news show – it's an intellectual exploration into the lives of influential figures and an inspiring guide for those seeking to understand the world and how to make it better. You won't want to miss it!
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a leading weekly news show based in Austin, Texas. Hosted by the charismatic and insightful Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, the show offers engaging interviews, enlightening commentary, and an approachable platform for discussing world affairs.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 214-762-7101
email us here