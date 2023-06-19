Embracing Expansion: Goat Trail Tactical Upscales Warehouse, Debuts New Products
Goat Trail Tactical, known for quality dog gear, expands into a larger Illinois warehouse, poised to unveil new products for our furry adventurers.
I believe every dog deserves gear that's as tough and as adventurous as they are. Our mission is to ensure that our products enhance the bond between pet and owner.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A trailblazer in the world of canine gear, Goat Trail Tactical, is setting new milestones in its ambitious journey. Founded just three years ago by the creative entrepreneur Kai, an ardent outdoors enthusiast, the company has grown exponentially, establishing a firm foothold in the market with its resilient and affordable tactical gear for dogs.
— Kai Jones
Goat Trail Tactical stands as a testament to the tenacity and endurance embodied in its namesake — a challenging mountain trail. The company’s product line is a clear reflection of these values. With an expansive range including heavy-duty collars, tactical dog harnesses, leashes, morale patches, backpacks, and specialized service dog equipment, they have become a one-stop-shop for dog owners seeking quality and durability.
Each product tells a story of meticulous craftsmanship and dedicated quality control, manifesting in items that dog owners across the country have come to trust and depend on. Their custom name tags, an embodiment of state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and premium materials, have soared in popularity, becoming a bestseller in their product line.
Their commitment to customer satisfaction is unwavering, a commitment echoed in their stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating. Their Tactical Dog Harness is designed with an unerring focus on safety, comfort, and durability. Crafted using 1000D military-grade fabrics, this high-quality harness ensures longevity and resilience, perfectly suited for adventurous outdoor pursuits. A star in their product constellation is the 2.5-inch thick tactical dog collar, purposefully designed to provide an extra layer of protection to a dog's neck. This smart design, driven by a focus on safety, has gained significant appreciation from customers.
Their main online platform, www.goattrailtactical.com, offers customers the ease of direct purchases. With a customer-centric approach at its core, Goat Trail Tactical continues to evolve its product line to better cater to the needs of its patrons. This dedication to continuous innovation is evident in their upcoming product launches - a 3-inch wide collar designed for larger breeds, and ProtaBites, a novel line of freeze-dried, single-ingredient dog treats.
To accommodate their remarkable growth, Goat Trail Tactical recently relocated to a larger warehouse in DeKalb, Illinois. This strategic move allows the company to uphold its commitment to efficient service, ensuring that orders are dispatched directly from their warehouse within 2-3 business days.
The company's ethos goes beyond business growth. Goat Trail Tactical exhibits a profound sense of community responsibility, offering generous discounts and free products to veterans and first responders, and extending its support to service dog companions.
Despite the swift expansion, the company remains anchored to its founding vision: providing high-quality products at accessible prices. As they embark on this exciting new chapter, Goat Trail Tactical continues to raise the bar in the canine gear industry.
