Sahalee Country Club Announces Fortinet Championship Sponsor Exemption for Winner of the Sahalee Player’s Championship

The low amateur winner of the Sahalee Player’s Championship will play the in the Fortinet Championship, a PGA TOUR tournament in Napa Valley on Sept 11-17, 2023

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sahalee Country Club has announced that the low amateur winner of the Sahalee Players Championship will be awarded a Sponsorship Exemption in The Fortinet Championship. The Sahalee Players Championship will be held on September 9-10, 2023 in Sammamish, WA. The following week the PGA TOUR’s annual Fortinet Championship is being held in Napa, California, where for the past two years, Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has been the title sponsor.

The Sahalee Player’s Championship is a 30 year old amateur tournament that has hosted some of the top amateur players from a variety of Division One colleges. dIn cooperation with the University of Washington, this tournament has changed to a collegiate event, and in 2023 will host Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Ilinois, Pepperdine, Stanford, Texas, USC, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Wake Forest.

Fortinet is an active sponsor and supporter of professional and amateur golf across the globe. In addition to The Fortinet Championship, a PGA TOUR event, Fortinet is also a title sponsor of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and a season-long sponsor of the PGA TOUR Canada’s Fortinet Cup Championship. Last year, Fortinet was an official cybersecurity partner for two LPGA events: the BMW Ladies Championship in Wonju, South Korea, and the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to being the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the DP World Tour, Fortinet technology is being deployed during tournaments across Europe, Africa, and Asia to secure data and provide real-time insight into the network.

“Fortinet is committed to powering today’s golf professionals and empowering the next generation —while protecting organization’s most valuable assets—in the fairway, in the boardroom, and everywhere it is needed,” said John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products at Fortinet. “We see a great opportunity to further support the future stars of the PGA by getting involved in college golf and the Sahalee Player’s Championship further expands Fortinet’s support at all levels of the sport.”

Sahalee Country Club, host to previous golf tounaments such as the 1998 PGA Championship, the NEC World Golf Championship in 2002, the US Senior Open in 2010, the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, is slated to once again be the host venue for the 2024 Women’s KPMG PGA Championship in addition to the newly revised Sahalee Players Championship.

“Sahalee has a long history of offering a tournament-caliber course to allow the best golfers in the world to showcase their skills against the highest levels of competition,” said Bryan Nicholson, PGA, Director of Golf at Sahalee Country Club. “Our venue provides a course that will test the golfer from tee to green and reward creative shots to successfully navigate Sahalee.”

These aspects also resonated with the University of Washington when they started looking for the right course to host their tournament. “A quintessential Northwest course with majestic douglas fir, red cedar and hemlock trees lining its narrow fairways, Sahalee is a course for major championships,” said Alan Murray, Head Coach for the University of Washington Golf Team. “We’re very excited about joining forces with Sahalee and also building on the long history that comes with the Sahalee Players Championship. We feel this provides a great foundation for this tournament to be one of the top collegiate tournaments in the US moving forward.”

Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. If you are interested please contact Bryan Nicholson at bryan@sahalee.com

About Sahalee Country Club:

Located in Sammamish Washington, just 20 minutes outside Seattle, Sahalee Country Club offers 27-holes of world-class golf for all levels of golfers. Sahalee, well-known for its championship course pedigree, was recently named as the host for the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The Club adds this championship to its rich history of hosting major championship golf which includes the 1998 PGA Championship, 2002 World Golf Championship, 2010 US Men’s Senior Open and the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Sahalee, a Platinum Club of America, is recognized as one of the top 150 Private Country Clubs in the country. The member-owned club currently offers a variety of membership options from full Proprietary to Dining memberships, including a newly introduced National Membership program.