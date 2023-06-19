AWS Outage Highlights Importance of Disaster Recovery Planning
AWS outage highlights need for disaster recovery planning. CSE can help businesses protect data, recover quickly.NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK , USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 13, 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a widespread outage that affected many services. The outage began at 12:30 PM ET and lasted for over three hours.
AWS has apologized for the outage and has taken steps to prevent it from happening again. These steps include:
1. Increasing the redundancy of network devices
2. Improving monitoring and alerting
3. Implementing new disaster recovery procedures
The AWS outage is a reminder that even the most reliable cloud services are not immune to outages.
Businesses should have a plan to deal with outages. The plan should include the following:
1. Having a backup plan for critical services
2. Customer relationship management
3. Testing disaster recovery procedures
CSE Can Help Businesses Stay Protected from Outages
Computer Solutions East (CSE) is a leading provider of IT solutions for businesses of all sizes. Here are some of the IT disaster recovery solutions that CSE offers:
Encrypted backup support
CSE offers a variety of encrypted backup solutions to help businesses protect their data. These solutions include:
On-site backup: CSE can help businesses set up an on-site backup solution that stores data in a secure location.
Off-site backup: CSE can also help businesses set up an off-site backup solution that stores data remotely.
Cloud backup: CSE offers a cloud backup solution that stores data in the cloud.
Disaster recovery on a cloud
CSE can help businesses set up a disaster recovery solution on the cloud. This solution will allow companies to restore their data and applications during an outage.
Multiple network support
CSE can help businesses build a resilient network to outages. This can be done using numerous networks, connections, and redundant devices.
CSE can help businesses of all sizes develop and implement a disaster recovery plan that meets their needs. Here are some of the benefits of using CSE's IT disaster recovery solutions:
- Data protection: CSE's encrypted backup solutions help businesses protect their data from unauthorized access, theft, and disasters.
- Business continuity: CSE's disaster recovery solutions help businesses recover from outages quickly and minimize downtime.
- Peace of mind: CSE's IT disaster recovery solutions give businesses peace of mind knowing that their data is protected and can recover quickly from an
outage.
We understand that your business is important to you. That's why our team of experts can help you identify areas where your IT could be improved and make recommendations for how to get there.
