SAVOR THE ESSENCE OF CULINARY EXCELLENCE WITH PONTI, ITALY’S #1 VINEGAR PURVEYER – AT THE 2023 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW
Savor the flavors of summer with Ponti’s new Rosé Wine Vinegar and Italy’s best-selling Balsamic Vinegar of ModenaNEW YORK, NY, US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This season’s premiere Fancy Food Show will be at New York City’s Javits Center, one taste of Ponti at booth 2520 will satisfy the guests’ tastebuds with flavor from the Italian countryside. For more than 230 years, generations of the Ponti family have bottled their Vinegars in a way that reflects the elements of the earth, the balance of wines, the complexity of grape must, the purity of wood barrels and the precision of time. Merging tradition with innovation, they’ve curated a wide variety of vinegars that maintain their place as the number one vinegar brand in Italy, and the best-selling Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Wine Vinegars and Glazes.
“We are proud to showcase both our newest and our most classic products. Our commitment to using only the finest ingredients, combined with a diverse range of flavors and varieties, makes Ponti the ultimate kitchen essential. Whether a health-conscious eater, a culinary enthusiast, an adventurous home cook, or a professional chef, our vinegars add a touch of versatility and irresistible taste to every dish. We believe in the power of transparency and authentic flavors and our dedication lies in cultivating the perfect harmony of wine, musts, air, and wood, resulting in a collection of vinegars that embodies the essence of the land. The moment you taste our vinegars, you will be able to truly savor the flavors, embrace the aromas, and appreciate the simplicity of a complex product. No secrets necessary.” said Giacomo Ponti, 9th Generation of the Ponti Family and CEO of Ponti.
From June 25 to 27, Ponti will join its fellow tastemakers and trendsetters at the biggest specialty food industry event in North America. Make sure to stop by their booth to enjoy, #2520 in the Italian Pavilion.
A SPLASH OF SUMMER Rosé Wine Vinegar is a newer wine vinegar characterized by its strikingly bright pink color, similarly to a beautiful summer wine. It invigorates and shakes up the current wine vinegar selections on the market – allowing customers to discover more ways to enliven their lunches, dinners, desserts, spritz and cocktails.
THE CHOICE OF ITAL Following strict production specifications, Ponti strikes the perfect balance of grape must, air and wood to create its unparalleled Balsamic Vinegars of Modena. After maturing in casks of noble woods in the vinegar cellars of Vignola, in the Emilia Romagna Region, individuals can taste the distinguishable levels of maturation, must and density – perfectly intense, aromatic and well-balanced.
THE BEST FOR CHEFS To bring Italy’s #1 choice to restaurants around the world, Ponti specializes in 5 Liter Chef Tanks for the food service industry. The following impeccable vinegars are available in this sizing: Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (also available in vintage 1 Liter Magnum glass bottles), Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, White Condimento and Rosé Wine Vinegar.
A TOUCH OF GLAZE As the leading company that popularized bottled Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena to Italy in the early 2000’s, Ponti has extended its line to include several specialty varieties, ideal for drizzling on salads, meats, pizza, fruit, drinks, desserts and more. Crafted with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Ponti’s assortment of Glazes (available in original and organic) include Soy Glaze, Chili Pepper Glaze, Fig Glaze, BBQ Glaze (made with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena as well as Apple Cider Vinegar) and its unique White Glaze made with Moscato Grape Must.
As an independent, family-owned and operated company for nine generations, Ponti has been nourishing Italians since 1787. The Ponti’s expertise and heritage fosters a deep respect for the landscape, while their adaptability ensures they exceed the most up-to-date practices ethically and environmentally. Ponti prides itself on it’s upcoming B-Corp certification.
To learn more about Ponti, its family history, heritage and products, visit their website, www.ponti.com/us.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Ponti and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here