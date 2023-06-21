UNVEILING MEDITERRANEAN FLAVORS AND CULINARY CREATIONS AT THIS SUMMER’S FANCY FOOD SHOW WITH WILDFARE
Taste the Mediterranean at Wildfare’s Crop to Counter experience at booth #5248NEW YORK, NY, US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer in the Mediterranean is a magical culinary journey for anyone who’s been, and Wildfare is bringing the Mediterranean to this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. With its exceptional products crafted from heritage recipes on ancestral farms, the brand specializing in bringing authentic Mediterranean fare to the American pantry is excited to present a Crop to Counter lunch experience at booth #5248 at one of the most anticipated industry events of the year.
“With our roots in the coastal rich soils of the Mediterranean, our company headquarters in the US, Wildfare prides itself on honoring and spreading the simple, exquisite culinary history of our ancestors while innovating convenient ways to preserve and deliver the same abundantly fresh flavors to every kitchen. While encouraging everyone to eat well and enjoy the flavors, we are also dedicated to empowering female growers and makers to succeed and pass their invaluable knowledge on. Together, we make magnificent products and memorable meals,” said Wildfare creative and marketing director Melissa Clemente.
Wildfare will bring to this year's Fancy Food its wide range of pantry staples with versatile provisions, bringing new essentials that are not only incredibly delicious but also packed with wholesome ingredients, making them a good choice for picnics, easy put-together meals, and even back-to-school pantry must-haves. Whether for the culinary enthusiast looking to add something new to the repertoire or simply seeking to rediscover vibrant flavors, Wildfare's offerings can captivate every taste bud and elevate the culinary experience.
While Wildfare batches popular products like cold-extracted olive oil and luscious nut butters, it prides itself on heritage recipes that bring the hard work of farmers and cooks with generations of local knowledge to the pantry aisle. At the 2023 Summer FFS, attendees will have the opportunity to discover some of Wildfare’s items, including:
· Wildfare Olive oil for children: Helps and inspires children to acquire a taste for healthy Mediterranean food early on with their starter olive oil.
· Wildfare Orange stuffed olives: Dirty with a twist, Wildfare orange stuffed olives are great in many different recipes.
· Wildfare Ajvar: This eggplant and roasted red pepper Ajvar recipe was perfected with the input of 100 Macedonian grandmothers before becoming an American pantry staple that can be used as a sauce, spread or dip.
· Wildfare Shatta Mediterranean hot sauce: The next fiery menu must-have curated from traditional recipes.
· Wildfare Vegan Pastas: Available in black carrot, spinach, tomato, sweet red pepper, olive or the brand’s best-selling beet, Wildfare makes a unique plant-based Fettuccine that adds color and nutrients to simple pasta dishes.
· Wildfare Bruschetta: A recipe ready to go— the making of an authentic Bruschetta bar for the next American holiday starts with Wildfare.
· Wildfare whole freeze-dried produce: The freeze-drying process for Wildfare’s fruits and vegetables retains all the taste and aroma of freshly picked produce with 98% of the nutritional value.
· Wildfare semi-sundried tomatoes: Wildfare’s natural semi-sun drying process (without all the artificial heat) results in sweet, concentrated cherry tomatoes with an intense flavor.
· Wildfare Pistachio Butter: A combination of tastes and textures. Sweet and nutty, pistachios are delivered in a creamy texture that also incorporates tiny bits of this favorite among nuts.
· Hazelnut Butter with Cocoa: Hazelnut Butter with Cocoa elevates the classic combination universally beloved by children and adults alike. A smooth texture and great flavor.
To learn more about Wildfare and its community, discover historic recipes and learn more about Mediterranean culture, visit them online.
Wildfare’s unique Mediterranean pantry products are available at select grocery stores nationwide, including Gelson’s, ShopRite, Meijers, and Central Market in Texas.
