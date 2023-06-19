Healthcare Cyber Security Market Share

Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions in healthcare sector, 5G technology and connected devices & smartphones are factors contribute the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Healthcare Cyber Security Market Share Reach to USD 57.25 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - FireEye, McAfee & Symantec." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global healthcare cyber security market was valued at USD 12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominant the share in terms of revenue by 2030.The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.

The healthcare cyber security size is segmented on the basis of component, security type, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is bifurcated into solutions and services. Depending on security type, the market is classified into network security, application security, device security, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on security type, the network security segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare cyber security industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the application security segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of device security segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly around one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to dominate the market share in terms of revenue by 2030.

Leading players of the global healthcare cyber security market analyzed in the research include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Sensato Investors, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, and MACAFEE, INC.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.

● The demand for healthcare cyber security solutions is growing as the threat landscape widens and hackers develop incredibly advanced tools and techniques to target healthcare firms, get data access, and hold data and networks for ransom (ransomware attacks).

