Free, Publicly Available Webinar to Unveil the Science Behind Orgasmic Meditation | Wednesday, June 21, 7pm ET / 4pm PT

This free webinar will showcase the results of peer-reviewed research on Orgasmic Meditation for optimal emotional health and access to mystical experiences.SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A publicly accessible web conference to “Unveil the Science Behind Orgasmic Meditation (OM)” will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 pm ET (4pm PT). This free conference, hosted by a leading scientific researcher and educator, will showcase the groundbreaking results of a novel partnered meditation for promoting states of emotional health, developing brain states similar to meditations focusing on emotional regulation and compassion, and providing access to mystical experiences of “oneness” and “flow.”
Orgasmic Meditation (OM) is a partnered practice conducted regularly for 15 minutes in a prescribed manner.
To date, more than 30,000 people worldwide have learned the practice of OM, and of its many benefits. OM practitioners frequently report feelings of “surrender” and “connectedness” during these timed sessions. The benefits reported by practitioners over time extend to breakthroughs in emotional states, redefining their sense of self and relationship with others, and recovering from trauma, addiction and physical illness.
OM applies attention in a similar way to sitting meditation, but instead of meditative focus being directly applied to the breath or even a mantra, it is applied in connection to a partner. In this way, the practice fully focuses on connection between the paired participants.
Inspired by hundreds of anecdotal accounts, researchers began to investigate the practice in 2018. Now, eight papers have been published, five of which are peer-reviewed and three awaiting peer-review. Initial results show OM provides large reductions in negative emotions and moderately improves positive emotions. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI) data shows brain states of “oneness” among women and “flow” among men.
During this free, hour-long webinar, our host will present research and insights from a number studies, as well as future focuses and discussions of challenges in the field.
The webinar is organized by the Institute of OM Foundation, a non-profit research center dedicated to advancing the science of peak state consciousness through the practice of OM as it applies to trauma, depression, anxiety, and the state of human flourishing.
To access the webinar, visit iomfoundation.org/science-zoom.
Dr. Caroline Griggs
IOM Foundation
+1 407-760-9386
caroline@iomfoundation.org