Best Equipment Co. Expands Operations with New Sales, Service, Parts, and Rental Facility in Westland, MI

WESTLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Best Equipment Co. , a leading provider of public works and environmental equipment, has announced the acquisition of their newest state-of-the-art Sales, Service, Parts, and Rental Facility in Westland, Michigan. This strategic expansion reflects the company's commitment to better serve their valued customers in the states of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and now Michigan.The new facility, located at 38657 Webb Dr., Westland, MI 48185, boasts 13,000 sq. ft. and features a large service area that has been meticulously designed to enhance the customer experience and meet the growing demands of the market. According to Mike Dahlmann, CEO of Best Equipment Co., "This facility represents a significant investment for our company and is a testament to our dedication to delivering unparalleled sales, service, parts, and rental support to our customers in the Michigan market." The Westland, MI facility is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to be fully operational and ready for service by the third quarter of 2023.Key features and benefits of the new facility include:Sales Department: The Sales Department is equipped with resources and expertise to provide customers with comprehensive product knowledge, personalized assistance, and an exceptional buying experience. State-of-the-Art Service Center : The Service Center will be staffed with highly trained technicians who specialize in public works and environmental equipment. Equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and equipment, they will provide troubleshooting, routine maintenance, repairs, refurbishments, preventative maintenance programs, and complex service requirements promptly and efficiently.Road Service: The Service Center will also be home to a state-of-the-art road service fleet and top-notch technicians that will provide on-site service, troubleshooting, in-field repair estimates, and much more.Comprehensive Parts Inventory: The new facility will house an extensive parts inventory, ensuring a wide range of OEM parts readily available for immediate purchase. This allows for faster turnaround times and minimizes equipment downtime for customers.Rental: Best Rents, LLC provides a wide selection of quality equipment rentals that fit various budgets and needs. From street sweepers to combination sewer cleaners, camera inspection equipment to truck and trailer jetters, and a variety of solid waste equipment, Best Rents offers short and long-term rental options for multiple industries.Best Equipment Co. is confident that this expansion will allow them to better meet the needs of their customers and support their long-term success. They are excited to be a part of the vibrant Westland, MI community and look forward to building strong relationships in both the local community and throughout the state of Michigan.For more information about Best Equipment Co. and their new Sales, Service, Parts, and Rental Facility in Westland, Michigan, please visit their website at www.bestequipmentco.com or contact their Customer Support at 800-372-BEST or experts@bestequipmentco.com.About Best Equipment Co.:Best Equipment Co. has been experts in municipal and contractor environmental equipment solutions since 1917. With a long history of providing Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and now Michigan with environmentally sound, efficient, and budget-saving solutions, the company takes pride in offering top-notch service and support in the storm water, sewer, and hydro-excavation industries throughout the state of Michigan.Great people and superior products are what make Best Equipment unique. The company carefully selects industry-leading, innovative, and reliable products to represent. Every talented member of the team is part of the "Best Family" and believes in the company's philosophies revolving around integrity and value.Equipment that keeps you working.bestequipmentco.com800-372-BEST

