Globalbiz Outlook Magazine Features The Most Influential Women Leaders to Follow in 2023

ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A lady who is strong and determined can do any task given to her as effectively as possible. Women's strength and willpower enable them to fulfill a variety of roles in their lives, and all women excel in every one of them. In general, the ability and willingness of a person to create, plan, and manage a business venture along with all the dangers that come with it— to turn a profit and build a successful company is what is meant by entrepreneurship. Despite being occasionally forced to make decisions that a male entrepreneur does not have to, women entrepreneurs nonetheless succeed and empower numerous women all over the world. As we move into the new century, the ability of businesswomen to be patient, tolerant, and persistent will continue to grow even more.

At Global Biz Outlook we honor the journey of these great businesswomen and dedicate this issue titled “ The Most Influential Women Leaders to Follow in 2023” to them. Featuring on the cover of this issue we have captured the successful journey of Nooraine Fazal, Co-Founder and Managing Trustee of Inventure Academy, when it comes to education in India, Nooraine leads the ensemble of education with grace, precision, and unwavering passion. She orchestrates change and innovation in a field ripe for transformation, inspiring countless others to join her in the pursuit of a harmonious future. As the Co-Founder and Managing Trustee of Inventure Academy, one of Bangalore’s most sought-after schools, Fazal exemplifies the qualities of a trailblazer and a true Inventurer.

The journeys of other successful businesswomen are also captured in this edition; Natalie Tenzer-Silva, Director of Dana Tours Lda; Chitra Kanagaraj, co-founder of Pikmykid; Cristina Dolan, Co-Founder of Additum; Holly Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Revolution-ZERO and a Trauma and Orthopaedic surgeon by background, specializes in the management of hand and wrist problems; Sanja Kon, Chief Executive Officer of Utrust; Tram Anh Nguyen, Co-Founder of CFTE, Michelle Tran, Founder of NYC FinTech Women, is a passionate FinTech leader dedicated to gender parity in FinTech. Also, she is the SVP, Head of Enterprise Sales at Vestwell, a digital 401k provider helping millions of people save for retirement.

