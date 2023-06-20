Nimonik inc. expands its presence across Canada with acquisition of Templegate Information Services Inc.’s Publications
EINPresswire.com/ -- To grow its support of the Canadian manufacturing, industrial and consulting sectors, Nimonik Inc. (Nimonik) announced the acquisition of the publications of Templegate Information Services Inc (Templegate)., a 35-year old regulatory compliance information company based in Toronto, ON. Lawrence Earl and Judy Earl, owners of Templegate, will stay on with Nimonik for a period of one year to transition the customers and regulatory data to the platform before they retire.
The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for industry and businesses striving to improve their compliance programs, regulatory monitoring and ESG reporting. Nimonik’s software solutions allow organizations to meet all those requirements more effectively.
The team at Nimonik is excited to offer its modern platform to over 200 Templegate customers and the broader market in Ontario and Canada. Nimonik covers over 550,000 regulations worldwide in over 600 jurisdictions. Templegate customers will gain access to regulatory data across Canada, the United States and internationally.
The acquisition of Templegate is the fourth by Nimonik, founded in 2008, and establishes the company as the premier provider of Canadian compliance data for industry. With the creation of an office in Toronto, Nimonik will be able to better service its customers across Canada and the United States.
Lawrence Earl explains, “For many years now, our subscribers have requested that we enhance our existing service by introducing digital tools that would permit the customization necessary to efficiently meet the compliance needs of individual customers. It gives us great pleasure, therefore, to jointly announce this new stage in the process of continual improvement.. We have been very careful to choose an appropriate partner to continue our legacy of commitment to the field. With Nimonik, we are confident that the new alignment will result in the very best combination of sensitively-curated content, technical expertise and client-oriented focus.”
Jonathan Brun, Nimonik’s CEO stated: “Since I began my career in compliance, Templegate’s publications have always been a reference of excellence. This acquisition will create a complete national solution for companies in Canada that want to follow changes to regulations and standards across the country. I am excited to work with Lawrence and Judy and the entire team at Templegate to help Canadian companies improve their compliance programs.”
About Nimonik Inc.
Nimonik Inc. is a compliance software company providing an integrated compliance management solution to meet regulatory requirements and industry standards. The Nimonik software helps businesses and governments identify their obligations and requirements, track regulations for changes and determine their compliance.
Based in Montreal with offices in Shanghai, Toronto and Calgary, Nimonik Inc. has a global presence and a team of experts dedicated to providing the best possible service to its clients. Its commitment to excellence is demonstrated by the acquisitions of Templegate (2023), MediaLogic (2022), Envitool (2017) and Conformance Check (2016).
About Templegate Information Services Inc.
Since 1990, Templegate Information Services Inc. has been a leading provider of specialized information covering environment, climate change and occupational health and safety regulation in Canada. Through its information services - CERCN and EHS Regulatory Alert (EHSRA) - Templegate provides customer-focused publications designed to support Canadian professionals seeking to stay up-to-date and maintain compliance in environmental and health and safety management.
