Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,558 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut-Based Haynes Group Further Expands Oxford’s Quarry Walk With Opening of New Residential Apartment Buildings

The Residences at Quarry Walk

The Residences at Quarry Walk

Community is the focus at Oxford's Quarry Walk

Community is the focus at Oxford's Quarry Walk

Shoppers walk along Center Rock Green at Oxford's Quarry Walk

Shoppers walk along Center Rock Green at Oxford's Quarry Walk

The Residences at Quarry Walk Offers Luxury Apartments with Upscale Amenities, Steps to Shopping, Dining and Healthcare Services at Quarry Walk

It’s all about community at Quarry Walk. Our philosophy is rather simple…we focus on making people’s lives better by providing access to a lifestyle that supports healthy living.”
— Tom Haynes
OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haynes Group, in business since 1962, is excited to announce the completion of The Residences at Quarry Walk, bringing luxury living to a project more than twenty years in the making.

Tom Haynes, President of Haynes Group, had the vision to build Quarry Walk, a lifestyle community focused on wellness and stress-free living. Built on the grounds of a rock quarry, Quarry Walk is the first project of its kind for Haynes Group.

The Residences at Quarry Walk is a much-anticipated addition to the community, adding a total of 162 units to Oxford’s Towne Center. Residents enjoy luxury one and two bedroom apartments alongside resident-only amenities with easy access to shopping, dining, recreational activities and critical services like health care and daycare at Oxford’s Quarry Walk.

“It’s all about community at Quarry Walk”, said Tom Haynes. “Our philosophy is rather simple…we focus on making people’s lives better by providing access to a lifestyle that supports healthy living.”

Haynes Group is dedicated to bringing wellness to lifestyle communities and is looking forward to more projects in the future. The Haynes Team has several other proposed development sites utilizing similar design concepts incorporated into Quarry Walk in Oxford. The project serves as a proof of concept, offering a live, shop, dine, play, work and healthcare experience within a walkable community.

“It is extremely satisfying to see how many lives have been improved by living or working at Quarry Walk. A wide variety of shopping, services and healthcare all in a village-like setting brings people together,” said Kathy Ekstrom, Development Manager. “The social interaction is so important and a big part of Quarry Walk’s success”.

About Haynes Group:
After serving two terms in the Navy and deciding office life wasn’t for him, Raymond Haynes started out by offering residential remodeling services in New Haven County. Joined by his brother Gene and equipped with a few pickup trucks, they started Haynes Construction Company in 1965 and built it from the ground up.

In 1985, his sons picked up where their father Ray left off and ultimately focused on commercial work. Today, Haynes Group is a Connecticut-grown company, with 5 quarries, 2 retail stores and several real estate developments including Quarry Walk Oxford and The Residences at Quarry Walk. Haynes Group employs over 100 people and will continue to expand operations in Connecticut and beyond.

Marlene Steiner
Haynes Group
+1 475-837-1523
msteiner@haynes-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Connecticut-Based Haynes Group Further Expands Oxford’s Quarry Walk With Opening of New Residential Apartment Buildings

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more