Connecticut-Based Haynes Group Further Expands Oxford’s Quarry Walk With Opening of New Residential Apartment Buildings
The Residences at Quarry Walk Offers Luxury Apartments with Upscale Amenities, Steps to Shopping, Dining and Healthcare Services at Quarry Walk
It’s all about community at Quarry Walk. Our philosophy is rather simple…we focus on making people’s lives better by providing access to a lifestyle that supports healthy living.”OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haynes Group, in business since 1962, is excited to announce the completion of The Residences at Quarry Walk, bringing luxury living to a project more than twenty years in the making.
— Tom Haynes
Tom Haynes, President of Haynes Group, had the vision to build Quarry Walk, a lifestyle community focused on wellness and stress-free living. Built on the grounds of a rock quarry, Quarry Walk is the first project of its kind for Haynes Group.
The Residences at Quarry Walk is a much-anticipated addition to the community, adding a total of 162 units to Oxford’s Towne Center. Residents enjoy luxury one and two bedroom apartments alongside resident-only amenities with easy access to shopping, dining, recreational activities and critical services like health care and daycare at Oxford’s Quarry Walk.
“It’s all about community at Quarry Walk”, said Tom Haynes. “Our philosophy is rather simple…we focus on making people’s lives better by providing access to a lifestyle that supports healthy living.”
Haynes Group is dedicated to bringing wellness to lifestyle communities and is looking forward to more projects in the future. The Haynes Team has several other proposed development sites utilizing similar design concepts incorporated into Quarry Walk in Oxford. The project serves as a proof of concept, offering a live, shop, dine, play, work and healthcare experience within a walkable community.
“It is extremely satisfying to see how many lives have been improved by living or working at Quarry Walk. A wide variety of shopping, services and healthcare all in a village-like setting brings people together,” said Kathy Ekstrom, Development Manager. “The social interaction is so important and a big part of Quarry Walk’s success”.
About Haynes Group:
After serving two terms in the Navy and deciding office life wasn’t for him, Raymond Haynes started out by offering residential remodeling services in New Haven County. Joined by his brother Gene and equipped with a few pickup trucks, they started Haynes Construction Company in 1965 and built it from the ground up.
In 1985, his sons picked up where their father Ray left off and ultimately focused on commercial work. Today, Haynes Group is a Connecticut-grown company, with 5 quarries, 2 retail stores and several real estate developments including Quarry Walk Oxford and The Residences at Quarry Walk. Haynes Group employs over 100 people and will continue to expand operations in Connecticut and beyond.
Marlene Steiner
Haynes Group
+1 475-837-1523
msteiner@haynes-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram