Analysis of the Membrane Bioreactor Market: Growth, Trends, and Future Outlook by 2027

Market Size – USD 2.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trend – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced wastewater treatment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market would reach a value of USD 4.99 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of membrane bioreactors by municipalities. Moreover, growing concerns regarding the degradation of the environment are also driving the demand for membrane bioreactors, as the technology provides eco-friendly treatment for industrial as well as municipal wastewater. Membrane bioreactors are cost-effective, and they require less time compared to conventional municipal wastewater treatment processes. The quality of the treated water generated by using advanced membrane bioreactors is significantly higher than that generated by using conventional treatment methods.

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) market refers to the industry that deals with the production, distribution, and utilization of membrane bioreactor systems. A membrane bioreactor is a wastewater treatment process that combines a biological process with membrane filtration. It is widely used in various applications such as municipal wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and water reuse.

The MBR market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing demand for clean water and the need for effective wastewater treatment solutions. MBR systems offer several advantages over conventional wastewater treatment methods, including higher treatment efficiency, smaller footprint, and better quality effluent.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Membrane Bioreactor market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Membrane Bioreactor market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, Alfa Laval

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, an expert in managing critical water treatment solutions, announced the acquisition of Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company in Ohio, the U.S. The acquisition would help in strengthening of service capabilities of the former in Ohio and the surrounding areas.

The submerged membrane bioreactor(MBR) segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. Lower energy requirement and increased biodegradation efficiency of submerged membrane bioreactors are driving the segment.

The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The lesser operational and maintenance costs of hollow fibers compared to flat-sheet and multi-tubular membranes are driving the segment.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Municipalities are increasingly using membrane bioreactors, due to stringent standards imposed by the regulatory bodies on wastewater discharge.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Rapid growth of the industrial sector and increasing population in the region have driven the demand for membrane bioreactors among municipalities and industries in the region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Membrane Bioreactor market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

System Configuration Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

External

Submerged

Membrane Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Flat Sheet

Hollow Fiber

Multi-tubular

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

