Open Letter to the Organizers of UltraFest Annual Meetings
UltraFest 2023 was one of the best organized and presented Scientific Meetings I have attended in my 51-year career—and I have attended over 1500 trade shows.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Suthanthiran and his TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies exhibited at the 2023 UltraFest Annual Meeting, April 28-30, 2023, at the Hotel Tip Top International in Pune, Maharashtra, India. In addition to their exhibit, TBG sponsored 10 UltraFest Best Awards, which included a beautiful plaque and 10,000 INR to the recipient. Nearly 900 attendees received a large bag, multicolored pens, stainless steel rulers, and 2-meter pocket tape measures courtesy of TBG.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
The Hotel Tip Top International and organizers of UltraFest 2023 did a superb job with the food, entertainment, arrangements, etc. Dr. Suthanthiran stated, "UltraFest 2023 was one of the best organized and presented Scientific Meetings I have attended in my 51-year career—and I have attended over 1500 trade shows."
In light of how excellent UltraFest 2023 went and thinking towards the future, Dr. Suthanthiran has a few humble requests:
1. TBG would like to continue to exhibit and support UltraFest Conferences every year, including UltraFest 2024 in Mumbai.
2. TBG will continue to sponsor 10 UltraFest Best Awards every year, including the aforementioned plaque and monetary reward.
3. TBG will continue to provide their customary bags and other gifts to attendees and exhibitors.
4. Lastly, and most importantly, the organizers should select the Hotel Tip Top International in Pune as the venue every year. First, there will not be better venue/staff/management than the Tip Top Hotel in Pune. In other major cities, it is likely to be very expensive and attendees may stay in different hotels, which could be far from the venue. This could be extremely inconvenient and having the accommodations for all the attendees at the same venue hotel is definitely the best option. Secondly, the Mumbai Airport is huge and it often costs more to get to your hotel. Lastly, The Hotel Tip Top International offered healthy vegetarian food—we are all Healthcare Professionals and must lead by example. After all, Health is Wealth. As the Indian Proverb goes, “A healthy person has many wishes, but a sick person has only one wish: to get Healthy.”
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation at UltraFest 2023, "The Future of Global Healthcare Delivery in the 21st Century," please visit http://www.teambest.com/press/04_29_2023_UltraFest2023_presentation.pdf
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
